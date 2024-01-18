The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is the 15th edition of the tournament and will be played in South Africa. Initially, Sri Lanka were scheduled to host the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 but was shifted to South Africa after ICC suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 starts on January 19 and the final will be played on February 11. 16 teams will compete in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 under the new format. Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 for Mobile Users.
India come into the tournament as defending champions. The Boys in Blue defeated England in the final of last edition. Meanwhile, the Group A of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup comprises of India, Bangladesh, Ireland and USA. England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland are part of the Group B while Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia are in Group C. Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal form Group D. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of Teams for Upcoming Edition of Under-19 CWC.
ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Full Schedule
|Date
|Matches
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Jan 19
|Ireland vs USA
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 19
|South Africa vs West Indies
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 20
|Bangladesh vs India
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 20
|Scotland vs England
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 20
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 21
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 21
|New Zealand vs Nepal
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 22
|Bangladesh vs Ireland
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 22
|Australia vs Namibia
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 23
|South Africa vs England
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 23
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 24
|Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 24
|West Indies vs Scotland
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 24
|Nepal vs Pakistan
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 25
|India vs Ireland
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 25
|Zimbabwe vs Australia
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 26
|USA vs Bangladesh
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 26
|England vs West Indies
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 26
|Afghanistan vs Nepal
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 27
|Zimbabwe vs Namibia
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 27
|South Africa vs Scotland
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 27
|Pakistan vs New Zealand
|01:30 PM
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Jan 28
|India vs USA
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 28
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 30
|A1 vs D2
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 30
|C2 vs B3
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 30
|D1 vs A3
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Jan 31
|A4 vs D4
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Jan 31
|D3 vs A2
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Jan 31
|C1 vs B2
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Jan 31
|C3 vs B1
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Feb 1
|B4 vs C4
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Feb 2
|A1 vs D3
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Feb 2
|B3 vs C1
|01:30 PM
|Kimberley Oval, Kimberley
|Feb 2
|B1 vs C2
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Feb 3
|D1 vs A2
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Feb 3
|D2 vs A3
|01:30 PM
|Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
|Feb 3
|B2 vs C3
|01:30 PM
|JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom
|Feb 6
|SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Feb 8
|SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
|Feb 11
|Final
|01:30 PM
|Willowmoore Park, Benoni
ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Format
The 16 teams have been divided into four groups consisting of four teams each. The top three teams from each group will advance to the super six stage. The fourth placed teams from group A and D will play each other and the fourth placed teams from group B and C will play each other before their tournament ends. The Super Six stage will feature two groups of six teams each. One group of the Super Six stage will have the top three teams of group A and D while another group will feature the top three of group B and C combined. The wins, points and NRR they earned against their fellow Super Six teams will be carried forward. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Six against opponents from the corresponding group that finished in different group stage positions. The top two teams from each group of Super Six will qualify for the semifinal.
