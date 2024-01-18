The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 is the 15th edition of the tournament and will be played in South Africa. Initially, Sri Lanka were scheduled to host the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 but was shifted to South Africa after ICC suspended the Sri Lanka Cricket Board. The ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 starts on January 19 and the final will be played on February 11. 16 teams will compete in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 under the new format. Disney+ Hotstar To Provide Free Live Streaming of ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 for Mobile Users.

India come into the tournament as defending champions. The Boys in Blue defeated England in the final of last edition. Meanwhile, the Group A of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup comprises of India, Bangladesh, Ireland and USA. England, South Africa, West Indies and Scotland are part of the Group B while Australia, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Namibia are in Group C. Afghanistan, Pakistan, New Zealand and Nepal form Group D. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 All Squads: Full Players List of Teams for Upcoming Edition of Under-19 CWC.

ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Full Schedule

Date Matches Time (IST) Venue Jan 19 Ireland vs USA 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 19 South Africa vs West Indies 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 20 Bangladesh vs India 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 20 Scotland vs England 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 20 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 21 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 21 New Zealand vs Nepal 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 22 Bangladesh vs Ireland 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 22 Australia vs Namibia 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 23 South Africa vs England 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 23 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 24 Sri Lanka vs Namibia 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 24 West Indies vs Scotland 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 24 Nepal vs Pakistan 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 25 India vs Ireland 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 25 Zimbabwe vs Australia 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 26 USA vs Bangladesh 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 26 England vs West Indies 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 26 Afghanistan vs Nepal 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 27 Zimbabwe vs Namibia 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 27 South Africa vs Scotland 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 27 Pakistan vs New Zealand 01:30 PM Buffalo Park, East London Jan 28 India vs USA 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 28 Australia vs Sri Lanka 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 30 A1 vs D2 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 30 C2 vs B3 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 30 D1 vs A3 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Jan 31 A4 vs D4 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni Jan 31 D3 vs A2 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Jan 31 C1 vs B2 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Jan 31 C3 vs B1 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Feb 1 B4 vs C4 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni Feb 2 A1 vs D3 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Feb 2 B3 vs C1 01:30 PM Kimberley Oval, Kimberley Feb 2 B1 vs C2 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Feb 3 D1 vs A2 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni Feb 3 D2 vs A3 01:30 PM Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Feb 3 B2 vs C3 01:30 PM JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom Feb 6 SF 1 - AD1 vs BC2 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni Feb 8 SF 2 - BC1 vs AD2 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni Feb 11 Final 01:30 PM Willowmoore Park, Benoni

ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Format

The 16 teams have been divided into four groups consisting of four teams each. The top three teams from each group will advance to the super six stage. The fourth placed teams from group A and D will play each other and the fourth placed teams from group B and C will play each other before their tournament ends. The Super Six stage will feature two groups of six teams each. One group of the Super Six stage will have the top three teams of group A and D while another group will feature the top three of group B and C combined. The wins, points and NRR they earned against their fellow Super Six teams will be carried forward. Each team will play two fixtures in the Super Six against opponents from the corresponding group that finished in different group stage positions. The top two teams from each group of Super Six will qualify for the semifinal.

