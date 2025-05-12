New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): A survey conducted by audit and consultancy firm Gartner found that 70 per cent of chief data and analytics officers (CDAOs) have the primary responsibility for building the AI strategy and operating model for the organisation they work for.

The audit and consultancy firm surveyed 504 data and analytics executive leaders worldwide for its CDAO Agenda Survey for 2025, which ran from September through November 2024.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Record: A Look At India's Most Successful Test Captain’s Stats As He Retires From Longest Format of Cricket.

"2025 is a critical year for CDAOs, as AI presents a new opportunity for them to establish their rank in AI leadership," said Sarah James, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner, during the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit taking place this week in London.

"CDAOs' exposure across the organization, combined with their AI-ready data expertise, positions them uniquely to lead, guide and challenge their respective organizations to successfully deliver value from AI. This is making the CDAO's role pivotal to AI success. No other role has the opportunity to make the necessary connections and be at the center of the D&A and AI coalition of the willing," said James.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Wallpapers in Test Jersey for Free Download As He Bids Farewell To Test Cricket.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 75 per cent of CDAOs not seen as essential to their organization's AI success will lose their "C-level" position.

As per definition, C-level jobs, also known as the C-suite, are the highest-level executive positions within an organisation.

The CDAO role has become more established and strategic because of the complexity and ubiquity of data, its use and its value.

The Gartner survey found that CDAOs reporting to the CEO increased to 36 per cent in 2025, up from 21 per cent in 2024.

However, the role of CDAO is evolving due to the prioritisation of AI within organisations. While the CDAO role is secure, organisations are exploring different structures for AI leadership, Gartner said.

Gartner analysts foresee the CDAO role evolving in three distinct directions.

Expert D&A Leader: In this role, the D&A leader serves as the central, cross-functional data expert in the organisation, likely to be a VP or head-of-data role that reports to IT. The role holds a holistic view of data across the organisation and contributes their expertise across lines of business, overseeing global business intelligence (BI), master data management (MDM), reporting, and data platforms.

Connector CDAO: In this role, the CDAO orchestrates essential connections to ensure effective delivery. They embed D&A solutions in smart products and services for CxOs, bridging the gap between CxOs and the realms of data, analytics and AI. The role also drives the organisation's AI agenda forward, positioning the individual as an AI leader, if not the AI leader.

Pioneer CDAx: The "x" represents an aggregate of the chief data officer (CDO), CDAO and chief data and AI officer (CDAIO) roles and responsibilities. This role acts as a transformation and change agent, who applies technology cross-functionally. The executive, likely to be an AI leader, champions solutions to D&A and AI concerns and issues, upholds ethical principles and maintains strong governance across the organization.

"D&A leadership will continue to diverge in the near future and existing and aspiring CDAOs should develop their skills and expertise that align with their chosen path. This will help them to enhance their role and place in AI leadership," said James. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)