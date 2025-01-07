BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 7: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, has evaluated the Intercell Career Mentoring Program as a valuable initiative for students. This program aims to provide holistic education through industry mentors and AI-powered tools, offering career guidance aligned with both Indian and global standards.

Also Read | Microsoft Empowered 2.4 Million Indians With AI Skills, Aims To Enhance Employability and Bridge Digital Divide: Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok.

Intercell, an AI-based career mentoring platform, enables students to become placement-ready. The online platform offers live one-on-one industry mentoring from senior professionals and enhances students' skills with various AI mentoring tools, including:

* Mentor Match

Also Read | iPhone 18 Pro: Apple Testing New Camera Technologies for Upcoming Devices From iPhone 18 Series; Check Details.

* InstaResume

* Talent Finder

* Internship/Jobs Support

* Skill Assessment

* English Coach

On January 2, AICTE officially launched Phase 4 of the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT 4.0) at an event held at AICTE Headquarters in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. The launch event, which included an MoU signing ceremony, was graced by distinguished personalities such as Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, and Buddha Chandrasekhar, Chief Coordinating Officer of NEAT AICTE.

NEAT 4.0 represents a significant stride toward bridging the gap between learners and industry-relevant skills, ensuring accessibility and inclusivity for students across the country.

Prof. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, remarked, "The launch of NEAT 4.0 brings renewed hope to the Indian education sector. The use of AI tools on the portal enables personalized learning, ensuring better outcomes for students. Moreover, the dynamic onboarding process allows for evaluations every 2-3 months, expediting the inclusion of innovative solutions."

During the event, Prof. Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, stated, "NEAT 4.0 is poised to revolutionize online learning in India by providing learners with industry-oriented skills, enhancing their employability."

Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar, CCO of AICTE, emphasized, "Through the Public-Private Partnership model, NEAT 4.0 makes cutting-edge EdTech solutions accessible to students from weaker sections. The inclusion of emerging domains such as Biomedical Engineering, Health & Wellness, and Space Technology highlights the portal's versatility."

Intercell Founder and CEO Arunabh Varma stated, "We are pleased to participate in NEAT 4.0 and fully support the Ministry of Education's vision to deliver innovative, world-class EdTech solutions that accelerate Indian students' career advancement."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)