New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Consumers planning to purchase room air conditioners (RACs) may have to prepare for higher prices from this year, as the industry is expected to implement price hikes of 7-8 per cent on new models starting January 2026, according to a report by Equirus.

The report stated that the upcoming price increase will be driven by the implementation of the new star-rating regime, effective from January '26, and by persistent commodity inflation.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Likely To Flag-Off 1st Vande Bharat Train on January 17 Between Guwahati and Kolkata.

It noted that industry-wide price hikes of 7-8 per cent are expected on new RAC models, with another round of price increases likely during April-May. This is expected to reset industry pricing levels and support margin normalisation through calendar year 2026.

It stated "With the new star-rating regime effective from Jan'26 and commodity inflation persisting, industry-wide price hikes of 7-8 per cent are expected on new models"

Also Read | Linus Torvalds Vibe Coding in 2026? Linux Creator Embraces AI To Build 'AudioNoise' Project Using Google's Antigravity.

From a consumer perspective, this means new air conditioner models launched next year are likely to cost more.

The report added that channel feedback already indicates strong pre-buying activity in December, as dealers and buyers stock up on existing models ahead of the new norms and anticipated price hikes.

The report highlighted that the Indian RAC industry experienced significant volatility over the past two years. After an exceptional performance in calendar year 2024, when the industry recorded nearly 40 per cent growth, calendar year 2025 proved to be significantly challenging.

Factors such as adverse weather conditions, GST transition-related disruptions, elevated channel inventory, and aggressive customer support schemes led to demand volatility and pressured industry profitability for most of the year.

Looking ahead, the report said the outlook for CY26 appears positive. Channel expectations point to volume growth of 20-22 per cent. The recovery is expected to be supported by a favourable base, pent-up demand, aggressive stocking of old star-rated models, and expectations of a normalised summer season.

Overall, while demand for room air conditioners is expected to rebound strongly in CY26, the report cautioned that consumers are likely to face higher prices as new models compliant with the revised star-rating norms enter the market. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)