Guwahati, January 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to flag off the first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Guwahati and Kolkata on January 17, marking a major milestone in long-distance overnight rail travel and further strengthening connectivity between the Northeast region and Eastern India, officials said on Monday. A senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that the Prime Minister is likely to virtually flag off the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express between Guwahati and Kolkata from Malda in West Bengal on January 17, along with several other trains, and also launch multiple railway projects.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Malda events, is expected to visit Assam on a two-day programme beginning January 17, with a packed schedule that blends culture, infrastructure and connectivity," the official told IANS, requesting anonymity. PM Narendra Modi to Flag Off Ernakulam–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express Through Video Conferencing Today.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that Prime Minister Modi will visit Assam on January 17. During the visit, the Prime Minister will flag off new trains connecting Dibrugarh to Lucknow and Guwahati to Rohtak via Delhi, further integrating Assam with key regions of the country.

The Chief Minister had said that during the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also witness the traditional Bodo dance 'Bagurumba', showcasing Assam's rich cultural heritage on a national platform. On January 18, the Prime Minister will travel to Kaziranga to lay the foundation stone of the elevated corridor project. PM Narendra Modi Flags Off 3 Vande Bharat Trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

Chief Minister Sarma had said that the Prime Minister's presence underlines the Centre's commitment to Assam's development and environmentally sensitive infrastructure. The elevated corridor through Kaziranga has long been one of the Assam government's flagship initiatives, envisioned to resolve the long-standing conflict between conservation and connectivity.

With the Union Cabinet's recent approval of the project, the elevated corridor is expected to move swiftly into the implementation phase, officials said, calling it a major step towards sustainable development in the state. NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, earlier had said that the new-generation Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate with a 16-coach rake, having a total passenger capacity of 823. "The composition includes 11 AC three-tier coaches, four AC two-tier coaches and one First Class AC coach, offering comfortable travel options across different passenger segments," he added.

According to the official, designed with a strong passenger-focused approach, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will feature ergonomically designed cushioned berths, advanced suspension systems for superior ride comfort, noise-reduction technology, automatic doors with vestibules and a modern Passenger Information System.

"Special provisions for 'Divyangjan' (differently abled) passengers, contemporary toilets and advanced disinfection technology will further enhance hygiene, accessibility and onboard comfort," he added. Safety remains a defining hallmark of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express.

The CPRO said that the train will be equipped with the 'Kavach' automatic train protection system, emergency passenger talk-back units and a state-of-the-art driver's cab with advanced controls. Its aerodynamic exterior and refined interiors showcase the latest achievements in indigenous rail engineering and design, CPRO Sharma added.

The introduction of this railway service is expected to significantly boost connectivity between Assam and West Bengal. "Key beneficiary districts include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly and Howrah in West Bengal," CPRO Sharma said.

The railway service will support regional mobility while promoting trade, tourism and socio-economic development. The commencement of India's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express reaffirms Indian Railways' commitment to innovation, passenger-centric services and the vision of a modern, future-ready railway network for the nation, the CPRO added.

