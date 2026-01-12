Mumbai, January 12: Linux creator Linus Torvalds has revealed that he is experimenting with “vibe coding” for a personal hobby project, a move that has drawn attention across the global developer community. Known for his strict coding standards and past criticism of low-quality AI-generated code, Torvalds confirmed that he used an AI-powered tool while working on a new open-source project called AudioNoise.

Torvalds explained that he wrote the core logic of the project himself in C but relied on artificial intelligence to create the Python-based visualiser. In the project’s README file, he stated that he effectively “cut out the middle-man” by letting an AI agent handle the Python scripting, as his familiarity with Python is limited compared to his expertise in C and analogue filters. Apple and Anthropic Partner To Build AI-Powered ‘Vibe-Coding’ Platform, Says Report.

AudioNoise Project and Digital Audio Experiments

AudioNoise is a GPL-licensed experimental repository focused on generating random digital audio effects such as delays and filters. Torvalds described it as a learning exercise aimed at understanding the basics of digital signal processing, following his earlier work on hardware guitar pedals. Despite being a small personal project, AudioNoise quickly gained attention on GitHub, with developers closely examining Torvalds’ first public use of AI-assisted coding.

AI-Assisted Python Visualisation

By delegating the visualisation component to AI, Torvalds was able to focus on the mathematical filters that drive the project’s audio output. He noted that his earlier Python workflow often involved copying existing examples, whereas the AI-based approach allowed him to describe the desired outcome and let the tool generate functional code.

Google Antigravity and the Rise of Vibe Coding

The AI tool used by Torvalds is Google Antigravity, an experimental AI-powered development environment. “Vibe coding”, a term gaining popularity in the tech industry, refers to a programming style where developers guide AI systems using natural language prompts rather than writing code line by line. This approach is commonly associated with rapid prototyping and exploratory development. Replit AI Goes Rogue: Autonomous AI Coding Assistant Destroys Entire Production Database and Lies About Rollback Procedure, CEO Amjad Masad Reacts.

Linus Torvalds on AI and Software Maintenance

Although Torvalds has previously warned that AI-generated code could create serious maintenance issues in large, long-term projects such as the Linux kernel, his use of AI for AudioNoise reflects a more pragmatic position. His comments suggest that while AI may not yet be suitable for critical production systems, it can be a valuable tool for experimentation, learning and non-critical personal projects.

