Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of its 5G Plus service at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur, making it the second airport in the state to enjoy such high-speed telecom services.

The new terminal in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi are the other three airports that have Airtel 5G Plus.

Nagpur was one of the first 8 cities in the country to get the Airtel 5G Plus service. The services are currently available at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations, it said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that it is augmenting its network further to make its services available across the city in due course of time.

All customers with 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

"I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport. I thank the authorities in Nagpur Airport for all the support extended to make this project live," said George Mathen, CEO - of Maharashtra and Goa, Bharti Airtel, in the statement.

Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati. Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. (ANI)

