Weather conditions across major Indian cities on Saturday, February 7, are expected to remain largely stable, with limited rainfall activity. Mumbai is likely to witness hazy sunshine and warm conditions, while Delhi may continue to see dry weather with moderate daytime temperatures and cooler nights. Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are expected to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy, with no significant rain forecast. In eastern India, Kolkata is likely to experience dry weather with mild winter warmth during the day. Hill station Shimla may see cold conditions with partly cloudy skies, though no fresh snowfall is predicted. Overall, the India Meteorological Department has not issued any major rain or weather warnings for these cities today, but residents are advised to stay updated as localized changes may occur. Weather Forecast Today, February 6: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

Mumbai Weather Today, February 7

Delhi Weather Today, February 7

Chennai Weather Today, February 7

Bengaluru Weather Today, February 7

Hyderabad Weather Today, February 7

Kolkata Weather Today, February 7

Shimla Weather Today, February 7

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)