Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 7 (ANI/PNN): The Amjad Khan Boxing Foundation (AKBF), an initiative of reputed former boxer and boxing promoter, hosted a historic boxing competition on a cruise ship, which was the first of its kind in Kolkata and only the second in the country.

Khan, who has represented India on various global platforms and was recently felicitated at the Star Awards Season 2 for his efforts to promote boxing, boxers, and other sportspersons, launched Pro Fight Night to provide a unique platform and boxing opportunities for aspiring boxers. The 9th edition of Pro Fight Night was organised on March 26 onboard Millennium Park, one of the cruise vessels of Vivada Cruises, and allowed many new boxers. The atmosphere at the cruise ship was electric as enthusiastic spectators cheered for their favourite boxers.

"The 9th edition of Pro Fight Night was truly historic. Apart from the unique venue, we saw many close and exciting boxing bouts between highly talented boxers. The credit for its success goes to Amjad Khan, who promotes upcoming boxers and talented sportspersons in other disciplines. We also extend our sincere gratitude to the boxers, audience, and wonderful sponsors. Without whose support, the event would not have been possible," said AKBF Vice President Shabbier Hamza.

Hamza said the 10th edition of Pro Fight Night is already being planned, and its details would be announced soon on Amjad Khan's Facebook page and AKBF's website www.akbf.in

"We are also looking forward to hosting an international event soon," he said further.

Boxing enthusiast and businessman Jamal Islam of Subnur Creation, venue partner Vivada Cruises, Kunal, the owner of Karv Minerals and Chemicals, gloves partner AXG New Goal, travel firm EMechmart and its founder Tale Mohammad Khan, Bright Path, SITI, and VKR Films & Photography were among the key partners of the Pro Fight Night, which also received support from businessmen and AKBF advisory board member Sahil Peerzada. Pro Boxing coach Chandan Singh was also a part of the Event, and Saurabh Pal managed the event.

Among the contests, Heli Tana Tara got the better of Hashmat Nurani in the Super Fly Weight category. Anshu Kumar Shaw defeated Ashfaque Khan in the Feather Weight category, while Abhishek Kumar beat Banty Singh in the Super Light Weight category.

In the Super Welter Weight category, Manoj Singh defeated Ankit Jangir, while Yugandhar Tambat got the better of Jalaluddin Sheikh Meree in the Super Middle Weight category.

The bout between Nawid Mohammedi and Manjeet in the Under Weight Category of Super Bantam ended in a draw. The final bout was in the Under Weight category of Super Middle, in which Sahil Singh defeated Kaleem Ahmed Khan.

