Aksigen IVF Awarded 'IVF Clinic of the Year' and 'Excellence in Digital Innovation' at the ET Healthworld National Fertility Awards 2026

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Aksigen IVF has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the National Fertility Awards 2026, organised by ET Healthworld to recognize excellence and innovation in the fertility industry. The awards were announced at a ceremony held on March 7 in Mumbai.

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Aksigen IVF received two significant recognitions: "IVF Clinic of the Year - West Zone" and "Excellence in Digital Innovation - National Level." These awards highlight the organisation's commitment to advancing fertility care through clinical excellence, innovation, and the effective use of digital platforms to improve patient engagement and access to fertility information.

The IVF Clinic of the Year - West Zone award acknowledges Aksigen IVF's consistent efforts in delivering high-quality fertility treatments backed by strong clinical protocols and patient-centric care. Meanwhile, the Excellence in Digital Innovation - National Level award recognizes the organisation's initiatives in leveraging digital tools and platforms to enhance awareness, patient education, and communication across the fertility care journey.

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Dr. Gautam Daftary, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Aksigen IVF, expressed his excitement by stating, "These recognitions are a testament to our team's commitment to delivering science-driven, patient-centric fertility care. At Aksigen IVF, we believe that combining clinical excellence with digital innovation can significantly improve access to reliable fertility information and treatment pathways. This recognition further motivates us to continue advancing fertility care and supporting individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood."

Aksigen IVF is a science-led fertility care platform built on a strong legacy in reproductive medicine. The organisation combines over 40 years of reproductive science expertise with more than 15 years of focused IVF practice, having managed over 30,000 fertility treatment cycles across IVF, ICSI, and allied assisted reproductive technologies.

Aksigen IVF integrates pharmaceutical research rigour with clinical fertility expertise. The organisation focuses on personalised, evidence-based treatment frameworks, advanced embryology, integrated diagnostics, and patient education to deliver transparent and high-quality fertility care.

The National Fertility Awards by ET Healthworld celebrate excellence across India's fertility ecosystem, honouring clinics, specialists, and organisations that are setting new benchmarks in reproductive healthcare. Receiving these dual honours underscores Aksigen IVF's growing reputation as a trusted name in fertility care, driven by science, innovation, and a commitment to improving fertility outcomes for patients across India.

Website: https://www.aksigenivf.com/

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