New Delhi [India], September 23: On September 24, 2025, India will see the launch of Al Abbadi Fragrances, the country's first true homegrown luxury perfume house. The brand is entering with a bold promise: artisan-crafted perfumes made to European standards, each limited to just 1,500 pieces per SKU, sold only through a 10-day monthly drop sale. Every fragrance comes with a concentration that delivers 18-24 hours of longevity, blending rarity with performance. Beyond this, each purchase also unlocks rewards like never before, setting Al Abbadi apart as a brand that fuses affordable luxury with aspirational exclusivity.

Perfumes with PurposeAt its core, Al Abbadi Fragrances is not about creating another product for the shelves but about redefining what luxury means for Indian consumers. In an age of mass-produced scents, the brand has chosen a path of limited availability and hand-crafted artistry. Each fragrance is carefully developed by perfume artisans to meet the highest European benchmarks, ensuring that quality, depth, and sophistication remain uncompromised.

By capping production at 1,500 pieces per SKU, the brand ensures that each bottle is more than a fragrance -- it is a collectible. The decision to limit sales to just 10 days each month makes every launch an event, driving anticipation and pride of ownership.

Rewards Beyond the BottleWhat truly distinguishes Al Abbadi Fragrances is the concept of "rewards like never before." While most luxury brands stop at packaging and storytelling, Al Abbadi takes the experience further by tying ownership to aspirational incentives. Without revealing specifics, the brand promises rewards that redefine the relationship between customer and luxury label, keeping the element of mystery intact.

This blend of perfume and privilege creates an entirely new category -- one that goes beyond scent to deliver status, surprise, and satisfaction.

A Founder's VisionFounder Mohsin Al Abbadi explains the philosophy driving the brand:

"We're not just creating perfumes, we're creating a movement where luxury meets legacy. Al Abbadi Fragrances is about giving India its rightful place in the global luxury perfume map -- one that carries international quality yet remains proudly homegrown."

This vision is not limited to product design but extends to redefining how Indian consumers experience and interact with luxury. By offering world-class quality while staying rooted in exclusivity and pride of origin, Al Abbadi Fragrances aspires to become a symbol of both ambition and cultural identity.

Affordable Luxury for the Aspirational ClassDespite its exclusivity, the brand positions itself as affordable luxury. The perfumes are designed to be aspirational yet accessible, allowing a wider audience to experience fine perfumery without losing the essence of rarity. In doing so, Al Abbadi bridges the gap between unattainable high luxury and mass-market alternatives, offering something that feels both special and attainable.

A Launch That Signals a New EraThe launch on September 24, 2025 is not merely about releasing perfumes; it represents the arrival of a new kind of luxury brand in India -- one that combines longevity, artistry, exclusivity, and rewards. With its unique drop-sale model, limited editions, and innovative reward structure, Al Abbadi Fragrances is set to carve a fresh identity in the luxury market.

For Indian consumers, this launch is more than an opportunity to buy a fragrance. It is an invitation to participate in a story where luxury is no longer just worn -- it is lived.

