Business News | Alcon and ARKCOM Redefine CSR-Led Urban Transformation in Bengaluru by Planting 10,000 Saplings

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 7: As Bengaluru continues to grapple with rapid urbanisation and declining green cover, a compelling example of CSR-led urban renewal is taking shape across some of the city's most prominent corridors. A large-scale initiative executed by ARKCOM Business Solutions Private Limited as part of Alcon's CSR programme has transformed kilometres of road medians into vibrant, functional green corridors, setting a benchmark for sustainable, execution-driven city development.

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Spanning key stretches along the Bengaluru International Airport Road, including areas near the National Tuberculosis Institute, Mekhri Circle Underpass, and the corridor leading towards Hebbal Flyover, the project has reimagined previously neglected and underutilised urban spaces. What once consisted of overgrown medians and debris-laden stretches has now been converted into a structured, aesthetically enhanced, and environmentally beneficial landscape.

The project was delivered in three carefully planned phases, combining plantation, civil rehabilitation, and safety infrastructure upgrades. Over 10,000 saplings were planted, with species selected specifically for their resilience and suitability to Bengaluru's urban ecosystem.

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The initiative began with extensive groundwork, including the removal of encroachments, dead vegetation, and accumulated waste, followed by complete soil replacement with nutrient-rich earth to ensure long-term sustainability of the plantations.

Beyond greening, ARKCOM undertook significant civil and safety enhancements. Damaged medians were reconstructed, reflectors installed across the stretch, and electrification enabled for road safety boards and signage, ensuring that the project contributes not just to beautification but also to improved commuter safety and experience.

Executed end-to-end by ARKCOM, the initiative integrates sustainable landscaping practices, eco-friendly materials, and efficient irrigation systems. These interventions contribute to reducing dust pollution, enhancing road usability, and supporting the city's broader environmental and livability goals.

A critical aspect of the project's success was the coordination with ten government bodies, including the Greater Bangalore Authority. Navigating permissions and maintaining execution timelines across multiple stakeholders highlights ARKCOM's capability to operate effectively within complex civic frameworks.

Commenting on the initiative, Ranganath Kudli, Founder of ARKCOM Business Solutions Private Limited, said,

"The project was never just about planting trees; it was about restoring a vital stretch of Bengaluru that thousands use every day. It goes beyond beautification, delivering sustainable, functional infrastructure built to last. Our focus is on turning vision into measurable, on-ground impact through strong execution."

He further added,

"Cities today require collaborative action where corporates, communities, and institutions work together. At ARKCOM, we are focused on building scalable, execution-driven models that can meaningfully contribute to urban development."

This initiative reflects a broader shift in how corporates are engaging with urban challenges--moving beyond symbolic CSR efforts to delivering tangible, high-impact infrastructure solutions. ARKCOM has been actively extending this approach beyond Bengaluru, with similar urban landscape projects underway in Mumbai and Delhi in collaboration with municipal authorities, reinforcing its commitment to scalable and compliant public infrastructure development.

The project stands as a strong example of how intent, when backed by execution excellence and institutional collaboration, can create visible and lasting change. As Bengaluru continues to expand, such models of CSR-led urban transformation are poised to play a vital role in shaping a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future for the city.

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