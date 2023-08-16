NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Aliya Curmally, a dynamic force in the world of entertainment and sustainability, is thrilled to present the groundbreaking event "All Good Things Bazaar". This one-of-a-kind experience, set to captivate visitors on August 19th and 20th 2023 at Soho House Mumbai, is a celebration of sustainable living, authenticity, and conscious consumption.

Renowned as a writer, filmmaker, and change-maker based in Mumbai, Aliya Curmally is an advocate for innovation and interconnectedness to drive healthy growth across industries. A graduate of Bryn Mawr College, her visionary spirit has left an indelible mark on the film industry, with significant contributions to the inception of Goa's influential annual film-market, the Film Bazaar. Aliya's influence extends to the Indian film and web community, as she executive produces the successful Prime Video web series "Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare" and was integral to the production of the martial arts thriller "Kill", set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Beyond her cinematic achievements, Aliya's commitment to environmental literacy and climate education shines brightly, with her seven years of work volunteering and leading strategy for the NGO Fashion Revolution India, where she pioneered sustainable initiatives, challenging outdated notions, and championed eco-friendly practices.

"The All Good Things Bazaar is a gateway to a sustainable lifestyle, offering a curated showcase of innovative brands and products," says Aliya.

What sets the All Good Things Bazaar apart is its unwavering dedication to genuine sustainability. Unlike events that merely pay lip service to the environment, this platform spotlights brands that embody true sustainable practices. Through meticulous curation, the event presents homegrown labels and sustainable design trailblazers who have seamlessly integrated environmental responsibility into their creations.

"The brands participating in the Bazaar are redefining sustainable design, with methodologies that empower communities and champion responsible production," states Aliya.

The All Good Things Bazaar is an immersive experience that invites attendees to explore, engage, and evolve. With an array of brands, sustainable packaging experts, and collaborative solutions, the event transcends the ordinary.

Aliya's vision for the Bazaar is clear: to inspire informed choices and grow an appreciation and market for sustainable design. "I want attendees to discover the beauty of sustainable living and experience firsthand the positive impact of responsible consumption," she emphasizes.

Be a part of the sustainable revolution. Join Aliya Curmally and a remarkable assembly of brands at the All Good Things Bazaar on August 19th and 20th at Soho House Mumbai. Experience the convergence of creativity, authenticity, and environmental consciousness in a celebration that promises to shape the future of conscious living.

