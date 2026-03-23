#A2ZOfMedicalAesthetics is a consumer education initiative by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company to empower them make informed choices in their aesthetic treatment journey

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 23: Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, has announced the launch of A-Z of Medical Aesthetics, a consumer education initiative to improve understanding of aesthetics and help empower consumers in making informed choices throughout their aesthetic treatment journey.

Also Read | Leonid Radvinsky Dies: OnlyFans Owner Passes Away at 43 After Battle With Cancer.

With growing interest in medical aesthetic treatments across India, many consumers actively seek information online. While a lot of information available can be complex and difficult to navigate, Allergan Aesthetics has proactively addressed this by introducing the A-Z of Medical Aesthetics, providing consumers with a reliable and easily understood source of guidance.

The initiative addresses common consumer concerns and treatment options within medical aesthetics, presenting information in an accessible and straightforward way. By enhancing consumer understanding, the program seeks to foster more meaningful and productive discussions between consumers and aesthetic healthcare professionals.

Also Read | Railway Allowance Hike 2026: Ministry Revises Kilometrage Rates Retroactively From 2024 Ahead of 8th Pay Commission Rollout.

As medical aesthetics becomes an integral part of many consumers self-care and confidence journeys, being well-informed is more important than ever. Empowered consumers who understand their options can approach treatments with confidence and clarity, enabling aesthetic physicians to focus on delivering personalized care and meaningful guidance.

Commenting on the initiative, Kalyan Sattaru, Country Manager Allergan Aesthetics India, said, "As medical aesthetics continues to evolve in India, access to credible, science-backed information becomes critical. With A-Z of Medical Aesthetics, we are setting a benchmark for responsible consumer education by helping address misinformation and improve awareness. Our intent is to empower consumers to make informed choices and enable more meaningful, transparent consultations between patients and aesthetic physicians--ultimately elevating the standard of aesthetic care in the country."

Siddharth Hundoo, Head - Marketing, Allergan Aesthetics India, said, "There is a growing need for genuine, easy-to-understand information in medical aesthetics. A-Z of Medical Aesthetics is our effort to support consumers with reliable knowledge so they can have more informed and confident discussions with their doctors. When patients come prepared and aware, it helps doctors too, making consultations more effective and transparent."

With the launch of A-Z of Medical Aesthetics, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company continues its commitment to responsible education and consumer empowerment, ensuring that consumers have access to authentic information especially when misinformation is significant.

Consumers can access and download A-Z of Medical Aesthetics to begin their learning journey and take a more informed approach to aesthetic consultations by visiting this link here: allerganaesthetics.co.in/az.

About Allergan Aesthetics*

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

For more information, visit allerganaesthetics.co.in.

About AbbVie*

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics* portfolio.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)