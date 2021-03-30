Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alliance University held its annual convocation virtually today. Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Deputy Chief Minister & Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT; and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka was the chief guest for the event.

The gathering was addressed by Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon, and Zerodha, and D. N. Nanjunda Reddy, Senior Advocate. The ceremony was also graced by Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University, and Dr Anubha Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University.

Dr C. N. Ashwath Narayan, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Government of Karnataka, Minister for Higher Education, in his speech acknowledged that the world is facing a great challenge in the form of COVID-19 but strongly believes that this challenge has led to each and every individual transforming themselves rapidly to adapt and emerge stronger than ever.

Speaking on opportunities, he said, "India has become one of the biggest emerging areas with a lot of potentials. Our economy is going to double over the next four years helping us look forward to a better future." He further added that Atmanirbhar Bharat is going to help the country be less reliant on imports and grow even further.

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder & Chief Investment Officer, True Beacon and Zerodha, stressed that one's education does not end with a higher education degree. "The age we are in has provided everyone with a chance to acquire any form of knowledge at any point of time, at the press of a button. In India today, the population's exposure to the equity market is between 1-2 per cent. It is a fear and a lack of knowledge of the space that has resulted in such low numbers. However, I believe that this same fear and lack of knowledge will be what triggers the growth of the segment going forward as people educate themselves appropriately and hence gain confidence in their ability to enter the market."

D.N. Nanjunda Reddy, the Senior Advocate, spoke about the importance of adapting to post-COVID changes as 2021 marks the beginning of a new era. "The new path is challenging, and the outcomes are uncertain, but we are sure that our resolve is strong and our goals clear. Today, our country boasts of over 900 universities that include central, state, deemed and private universities, and about half a lakh colleges. It is gratifying to note that Alliance University is eclectic, and its visionary leaders have set an enviable legacy for all to admire, which is truly inspirational and unique. I would like to emphasize that I believe only education can bring about the massive impact not just to you and your families but every life that you touch professionally, academically, even virtually off late."

Abhay G. Chebbi, Pro-Chancellor, Alliance University addressing the graduating students mentioned how Alliance University was on the path of growing stronger with its learner-centric education and people-centric approach and were aligned to the National Education Policy. He mentioned that Alliance University is ready to deploy the Choice Based Credit System to provide cross-functional expertise thus enhancing career prospects for its students.

He also mentioned that Alliance University envisions being a role model in education at a global level. He stated the vision of Alliance University as a hub of higher education that stands for a just, fair, humane, and equitable world - an open space for creativity, innovation, and the blossoming of a vibrant, self-sustaining, and transformative system.

Dr Anubha Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Alliance University presented the university report. She spoke about how the COVID-19 situation was handled in various aspects of university functions, ensuring uninterrupted academic delivery. The university report had details on the accolades that Alliance University has received in the last few months. The highlight was NIRF ranking of 39 among management institutions and 159 among engineering institutions.

Across India, and Diamond rating in QS I-Gauge Ratings. Stressing upon research and innovation at Alliance University, Dr Anubha presented the approach that was aligned to the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals. The report significantly captured the vision of Alliance University in newer areas and of alignment to the National Education Policy with the creation of new academic units in digital technology, liberal arts, and applied mathematics that will have immense thrust on interdisciplinary academics and research.

The convocation ceremony of Alliance University saw the graduation of 4,692 students of which 3,392 received degrees; 1,282 received diplomas; and 18 received doctoral degrees. This also included an award of medals and merit certificates to 273 rank holders.

Alliance University is a Private University established in Karnataka State by Act No.34 of the year 2010 and is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), New Delhi. Alliance University is a renowned university of higher learning located on an extensive state-of-the-art campus in Bengaluru offering a variety of degree courses. The University has baccalaureate concentrations, postgraduate offerings, doctoral degree programs and several professional certificate programs.

