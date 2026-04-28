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Tennis INDIA Louis Raj Dies: Veteran Tamil Nadu Paddler Dies of Cardiac Tamponade After Collapsing During National TT Match in Pune Veteran paddler I.M. Louis Raj passed away after collapsing during the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championships in Pune. Raj, 65, was leading his match when he suffered a fatal cardiac tamponade. The TTFI and teammates mourned the Tamil Nadu athlete, remembered as a 'gentle soul' and a committed competitor.

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A tragic incident overshadowed the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championships on Sunday, April 26, as veteran paddler I.M. Louis Raj passed away after collapsing mid-match. Raj, representing Tamil Nadu in the 65-plus age category, was competing at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi when the medical emergency occurred.

Louis Raj Collapse During Competitive Play

The incident took place around 12:15 PM during Raj's third-round singles fixture against Andhra Pradesh’s V.V. Ramana. Raj had demonstrated strong form early in the match, securing a 2-0 lead and holding a 5-4 advantage in the third game. C D Gopinath Dies: India's Oldest Test Cricketer Passes Away Aged 96.

Dushyant Chautala Pays Tribute to Louis Raj

Deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Mr. Louis Raj during the Pune Nationals. A kind soul and musically gifted individual, he will be missed by the entire table tennis fraternity. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/OVXfyZQxpX — Dushyant Chautala (@Dchautala) April 26, 2026

Witnesses report that he suddenly collapsed on the court, prompting an immediate response from paramedics stationed at the venue. Despite the swift administration of CPR and chest compressions, Raj remained unresponsive and was rushed to a hospital approximately two kilometers away, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Medical Findings and Arrangements

While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, a subsequent post-mortem examination identified "cardiac tamponade" as the official cause of death. This condition involves a critical accumulation of fluid around the heart, which severely impairs its ability to function. Raj's teammates from the Tamil Nadu contingent remained with him throughout the ordeal and coordinated with his family in Chennai. Arrangements are currently underway to transport his mortal remains to his hometown, accompanied by a fellow player.

Tributes to a Gentle Competitor

The table tennis fraternity expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a player known as much for his character as his competitive spirit. The Pune District Table Tennis Association and the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association issued joint condolences, describing Raj as a "soft-spoken individual who brought warmth to the table". Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) President Meghana Ahlawat also issued a statement honouring his legacy. Chuni Goswami Dies at 82, Twitterati Pay Their Tributes to Former Indian Football Captain and First-Class Cricketer.

The federation also remembered Raj as a gentle personality with a fondness for music and singing at social gatherings. The 32nd National Masters, which features veteran athletes from across India, continued through Tuesday, April 28, under a somber atmosphere as players held moments of silence to honor their colleague.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).