Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket PSL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Who Plays Whom? The PSL 2026 knockout stage begins as Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and Hyderabad Kingsmen secure qualification. View the full schedule, venues, and match-ups.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The league stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 has concluded, finalising the four teams set to compete for the title in the knockout phase. Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, and the debutant Hyderabad Kingsmen have secured their places in the playoffs, which begin tonight at the National Stadium in Karachi. Dream11 1 Crore Prize Money Returns: Win Big with Zero Entry Fees in IPL 2026.

The tournament now moves into a "Page Playoff" format, where the top two teams earn a double chance to reach the final, while the third and fourth-placed sides face immediate elimination.

Peshawar Zalmi Leads the Pack

Peshawar Zalmi finished the league phase as the dominant force, securing the top spot with 17 points from ten matches. Their consistent form, led by captain Babar Azam, saw them lose only one game throughout the group stage.

Islamabad United clinched second place with 13 points, ensuring they will face Zalmi in the high-stakes Qualifier. The winner of this match will progress directly to the final, while the loser will have a second opportunity in Eliminator 2.

The Elimination Bracket

Multan Sultans, who finished third with 12 points, find themselves in a do-or-die situation. They are scheduled to meet the Hyderabad Kingsmen in Eliminator 1. The Kingsmen secured a historic fourth-place finish in their debut season, edging out Lahore Qalandars on Net Run Rate (NRR) after both teams finished on 10 points.

For Multan or Hyderabad, a single defeat tonight will result in an exit from the competition. The winner of this clash must then defeat the loser of the Qualifier to earn a spot in the final on Sunday.

PSL 2026 Playoff Schedule

Date Match Teams Venue Time (IST) 28 April Qualifier Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Karachi 19:30 29 April Eliminator 1 Multan Sultans vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Lahore 19:30 01 May Eliminator 2 Loser (Qualifier) vs Winner (Elim 1) Lahore 19:30 03 May Final Winner (Qualifier) vs Winner (Elim 2) Lahore 19:30

Logistics and Fan Attendance

The playoffs will be split across two iconic venues. The Qualifier takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi, after which the tournament shifts entirely to the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore for the remaining three fixtures.

Following a government decision earlier this week, fans will be permitted to attend the final three playoff matches. This comes as a significant boost to the tournament atmosphere, as much of the league phase was held behind closed doors due to a national fuel crisis that impacted logistical operations across Pakistan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PSL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 03:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).