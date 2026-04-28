‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ First Reviews: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Shine As Early Reactions Call Sequel ‘Incredible’

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Nearly two decades after the original became a cult favourite, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here and early reactions suggest it might have been worth the long wait. ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’: Why a Sequel to Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway’s Iconic Fashion Magazine Film Is Apt in 2026.

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Cast

The sequel brings back its iconic cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, reprising their beloved roles. This time, the film leans again into the world of fashion, media, and the pressures that come with it, while also adding a more modern lens to its storytelling. Actor Simone Ashley joins the ensemble, bringing fresh energy to the franchise. From satire on journalism and beauty standards to a deeper look at ambition, the sequel seems to expand on the themes that made the first film memorable. But what’s really catching attention right now are the early social media reviews and they’re overwhelmingly positive.

Early Reviews

Many viewers feel that Meryl Streep has once again delivered a standout performance as Miranda Priestly, with some even saying she has raised the bar higher than before. Here’s what people are saying:

“The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no right to be as good as it is. Just the right kind and number of callbacks and earned nostalgia, Anne Hathaway continues to be our most vibrant star. It’s funny and deeper, and we get the return of ‘Vogue.’”

Fans Reviews:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has no right to be as good as it is. Just the right kind and number of callbacks and earned nostalgia, Anne Hathaway continues to be our most vibrant star. It’s funny and deeper, and we get the return of “Vogue.” pic.twitter.com/6xTcfgnmND — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) April 28, 2026

“The Devil Wears Prada 2 proves that waiting 20 years was absolutely the right move. Hathaway and Meryl are are fire together, and Meryl better be in the Oscar conversation. It hits that rare sweet spot of nostalgia and fresh storytelling which is the exact balance a legacy sequel needs. That’s all.”

Fans Reviews:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 proves that waiting 20 years was absolutely the right move. Hathaway and Meryl are are fire together, and Meryl better be in the Oscar conversation. It hits that rare sweet spot of nostalgia and fresh storytelling which is the exact balance a legacy… pic.twitter.com/HOHsteHxJu — SmellsLikeTeenAngst (@SLTAngst) April 28, 2026

“Hell has frozen over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is incredible, better than the first one, and I want to see it again right now.”

Fans Reviews:

Hell has frozen over: The Devil Wears Prada 2 is incredible, better than the first one, and I want to see it again right now — what (@tigerisdying) April 28, 2026

“I say that as someone who watched the first movie and hated it. Like the book, it's basically a cautionary and morality tale of a woman being punished for basically having ambition, which is one of my most hated tropes. But The Devil Wears Prada 2 is such a joyful celebration of female creativity and it's basically a glow up for everyone involved. And it made me a fan. The last millennial woman to be converted.”

Fans Reviews:

Wow. I actually loved The Devil Wears Prada 2. I say that as someone who watched the first movie and hated it. Like the book, it's basically a cautionary and morality tale of a woman being punished for basically having ambition, which is one of my most hated tropes. — Andrea Thompson (@areelofonesown) April 28, 2026

“THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a little frictionless and high on its own supply of member berry juice, but tbh i was just happy to see my friends Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt together again.”

Fans Reviews:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 is a little frictionless and high on its own supply of member berry juice, but tbh i was just happy to see my friends Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt together again — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) April 28, 2026

“THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 provides a good deal of the same joy that’s found in its predecessor, though this one opts for a more poignant commentary of the media landscape. It trades that for less endearing characters, but the cast is still charming. A bit forced but entertaining.”

Fans Reviews:

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 provides a good deal of the same joy that’s found in its predecessor, though this one opts for a more poignant commentary of the media landscape. It trades that for less endearing characters, but the cast is still charming. A bit forced but entertaining. pic.twitter.com/KUv06KaOGS — Josh Parham (@JRParham) April 28, 2026

Fans Reviews:

I just watched The Devil Wears Prada 2 and it’s fucking incredible. One of the best sequels we’ve had in years. pic.twitter.com/b6DikX5BKg — Matthew Huff (He/Him) (@HuffMatt) April 27, 2026

Fans Reviews:

But The Devil Wears Prada 2 is such a joyful celebration of female creativity and it's basically a glow up for everyone involved. And it made me a fan. The last millennial woman to be converted. — Andrea Thompson (@areelofonesown) April 28, 2026

‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ Early Buzz and Release Date

While not every reaction calls it perfect, most agree that the film balances nostalgia with a fresh perspective. The chemistry between the lead cast and the updated take on the media world seem to be working in its favour. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is set to release in India on May 1, and if early reactions are anything to go by, it might just become one of the most talked-about sequels of the year.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).