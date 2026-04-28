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News INDIA Mumbai Stabbing Attack: Security Guard Recounts Brutal ‘Religious Identity’ Assault, Forced To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar (Watch Video) A security guard injured in a stabbing incident in Mumbai’s Naya Nagar area has told police that the attacker questioned his religious identity and allegedly forced him to recite the Kalma before launching the assault. The incident has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect, with authorities now probing possible radicalisation and motive behind the attack.

Mumbai, April 28: Subroto Sen, a security guard who was stabbed in a violent assault by 31-year-old Zaib Zuber Ansari in Mumbai's Naya Nagar, has narrated to the police the sequence of events from the horrifying night that left him and his supervisor, Rajesh Mishra, seriously injured. Ansari has been taken into custody in connection with the attack, during which he allegedly questioned the victims about their religious identity before assaulting them with a knife, in what investigators suspect could be a lone wolf-style incident by a radicalised individual.

According to police officials, the accused approached the guards stationed at an under-construction building near Wockhardt Hospital in the early hours of Monday, around 4 A.M. He reportedly asked them to recite the Kalma, an important Islamic declaration of faith, before launching the attack. Mumbai Stabbing Attack: 2 Men Stabbed After Being Asked To Recite ‘Kalma’ in Naya Nagar, Accused Arrested.

Accused Zaib Zuber Ansari in Naya Nagar Stabbing Case

#Mumbai Mira Road Attack: 2 Security Guards Injured, Accused Arrested ATS Probe Mira Road, Mumbai: On April 27, 2026, at around 4 a.m., in the Nayanagar area of Mira Road East, security guards Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Ramesh Sen, who were on duty at the under-construction 1/3 pic.twitter.com/t3JdXKwfg6 — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 27, 2026

The victims, Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen, suffered serious injuries and were admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Mishra managed to reach the hospital on his own despite his condition, while Sen was helped by a local resident, Nayab Sheikh.

In his statement to the police, accessed by IANS, Subroto said that at around 3:00 A.M., a man identified as Zuber approached him and asked about a mosque. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sends Obscene Messages, Po*n Videos to Ex-Colleagues, Harasses Them Saying He ‘Likes Hindu Girls’; Arrested.

"He asked, 'Is there a mosque ahead?' I replied, 'Yes, there is a mosque ahead on the right side.' He then asked, 'What is the name of the mosque?' I told him, 'I do not know the name of the mosque.' Zuber then asked, 'Are you a Hindu?' I answered 'yes'," Sen stated.

He said the accused then walked away. Around 4:00 A.M., when Subroto went to a tea stall, he noticed Zuber was already present there. At approximately 4:30 A.M., when he returned to his duty post, he realised that Zuber was following him.

Before he could react, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife, grabbed Subroto's arm, and attacked him. Though he attempted to resist, Subroto sustained a knife injury. He then managed to push the attacker away and ran towards the cabin of his supervisor, Rajkumar Mishra.

"However, Zuber entered the cabin as well. Mishra was seated on a chair inside. Before I could explain the situation or he could comprehend what was happening, Zuber -- upon seeing Mishra -- immediately demanded, 'You are a Hindu too, aren't you? If not, recite the Kalma'. Mishra was unable to recite the Kalma. Following this, Zuber began repeatedly stabbing him with the knife. Being seated in the chair, Mishra was unable to defend himself effectively," Subroto said.

Fearing for his life, Subroto fled towards the back of the building. After some time, when the situation appeared to calm down, he called Mishra's mobile phone. Mishra answered and, in distress, pleaded, "I'm going to die! I'm going to die! Please save me!"

Subroto rushed back to the cabin, where other staff members had also gathered by then. They immediately took Mishra and Subroto to the hospital and informed the police. In his statement, Subroto added, "Mishra sustained knife wounds to his abdomen and chest; he was stabbed specifically after being asked about his religious identity."

Police acted swiftly after the attack, reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the suspect. Ansari was apprehended within approximately 90 minutes of the incident. He was later brought to Naya Nagar Police Station, where a case was registered against him under sections related to attempted murder and promoting enmity between communities.

Following his arrest, Ansari was produced before a court in Thane, which remanded him to police custody until May 4. The investigation is currently being handled by local police along with the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Authorities are examining electronic devices seized from the accused to determine whether the act was an isolated incident or linked to a broader agenda. Preliminary findings suggest the presence of notes containing references to terms like "ISIS", "lone wolf", "jihad", and "Gaza".

Sources also claimed Ansari lived in the United States for several years and that members of his family still reside in that country. He was unable to find a job there and had to return to India. He lived alone in the Mira Road area and took online chemistry classes to earn money. Authorities believe he was radicalised by source material found online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).