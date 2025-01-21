Tejbir Singh Anand, MD - ALP Overseas Pvt. Ltd. unveiling the revolutionary range of Paint Protection Films at Bharat Mobility 2025 Expo at Yashoboomi, Dwarka

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], January 21: ALP Group is proud to announce the global launch of its cutting-edge Paint Protection Film (PPF), designed to redefine vehicle protection. The launch happened at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The new range includes three innovative variants: Defender, Armor, and Ranger, each crafted to provide superior protection, clarity, and durability.

Also Read | Is the Era of Excessive Hedonistic Consumption Coming to an End?.

With over 40 years of experience in manufacturing high-quality products, ALP Group's PPF is a culmination of years of research and innovation, developed with the commitment to deliver unmatched value to vehicle owners, distributors, and professionals worldwide. The company's new PPF line aims to protect vehicles from the harshest elements while maintaining their original beauty and shine.

Revolutionizing Vehicle Protection

Also Read | 'Rifle Club' Ending Explained: Decoding How Aashiq Abu Bent Chekhov's Gun Principle Twice To Deliver a Thrilling Finale (SPOILER ALERT).

Tejbir Singh Anand, Managing Director of ALP Overseas Pvt. Ltd., emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, "Today, we embark on an exciting new journey--one that promises not only innovation and durability but also cutting-edge technology. Our Paint Protection Film is a testament to our dedication to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction."

In a world where vehicles are a reflection of personal identity, ALP Group's PPF offers an essential solution for those looking to protect their vehicles from everyday wear and tear, harsh weather conditions, and the damaging effects of UV rays. The company's PPF is designed for superior protection, providing exceptional clarity, a seamless finish, and long-lasting durability.

Key Features of ALP PPF:

1. Self-Healing Technology - Minor scratches and scuffs vanish, leaving the surface pristine.

2. UV Resistance - Shields vehicles from harmful UV rays, preventing discoloration and preserving shine.

3. Durability - Engineered for long-lasting protection, even in the toughest conditions.

4. Ease of Application - Simplified installation ensures a flawless finish while saving time.

A Global Vision for Automotive Protection

The launch of ALP Group's Paint Protection Film on the global stage underscores the company's belief in the product's universal appeal. Through its established network of distributors, partners, and professionals, ALP Group aims to make its PPF accessible across regions, from vibrant urban centers to emerging markets.

Tejbir Singh Anand also shared the company's broader vision, stating, "This global launch represents more than just a new product; it's about empowering our customers and partners with a solution that not only protects but enhances. It's about creating a lasting impact and establishing ALP Group as a trusted name in automotive protection."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)