Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro Prices Hiked; Check Latest Rates

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Xiaomi has officially announced a price revision for its popular Redmi Note 15 Pro lineup in India, citing increased costs in the global supply chain. The adjustment sees prices rise by up to INR 2,000 across various configurations, effective immediately on all official retail platforms.

The company attributed this decision to the rising global costs of memory components, specifically RAM and storage. This trend has already impacted the broader industry, with competing brands such as OnePlus and Nothing also raising prices recently to maintain margins amid fluctuating component expenses. Samsung Smartphone Price Hike: Tech Giant Increases Prices of Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 and Galaxy F17 in Indian Market.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Price Hike, Specifications and Features

The premium Redmi Note 15 Pro+ has seen a significant shift in its market positioning due to this hike. The base 8GB + 256GB variant, previously priced at INR 37,999, now costs INR 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB model has moved from INR 39,999 to INR 41,999, while the top-tier 12GB + 512GB version received a smaller increase of INR 1,000, bringing its new price to INR 44,999.

This device continues to offer a high-end experience with a focus on its 200MP primary camera designed for detailed still photography. It features a high-brightness display, a durable build, and rapid charging capabilities paired with long battery life. While it runs on a stable version of HyperOS, the handset notably lacks Android 16 at launch, targeting users who prioritise reliable daily utility over peak gaming performance.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Price Hike, Specifications and Features

The standard Redmi Note 15 Pro has also undergone a price revision of INR 2,000 across its two variants. The 8GB + 128GB model, which originally launched at a competitive INR 29,999, is now priced at INR 31,999. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB variant has increased from INR 31,999 to INR 33,999, pushing the entire Pro series into the aggressive INR 30,000 to INR 35,000 price bracket. OPPO, OnePlus Announce Price Hike for Smartphones in India From March 16; OnePlus 15R Likely To Cross INR 50,000 Mark.

In terms of hardware, the Redmi Note 15 Pro is equipped with a strong display and excellent stereo speakers, making it a solid contender for media consumption. It shares the 200MP main sensor for landscape photography and maintains the series’ reputation for dependable battery performance. However, it relies on older LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage technology, which may impact its long-term performance compared to newer rivals in this updated price segment.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2026 03:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).