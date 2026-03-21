VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 21: alt.f coworking, widely recognised for its appearance on Shark Tank India Season 4, is all set to unveil its newest workspace at Meenakshi Tech Park, Gachibowli on April 15, 2026. With a capacity of approximately 775 seats, this centre stands as one of the most premium and thoughtfully built workspaces in Hyderabad, especially designed for small and growing teams that previously believed such high-quality office environments were out of reach. A premium workspace with 800 seats, thoughtfully designed European interiors, and private cabins tailored for teams of 15-50. To make the launch even more attractive, businesses can avail 30 days of rent-free access when they move in early.

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Designed To Solve Real Business ChallengesFinding the right office space in Gachibowli is often a complicated and expensive process. From finalising a location to managing heavy upfront investments like interiors, security deposits, and infrastructure setup, businesses can end up spending lakhs even before starting operations.

Beyond that, recurring costs such as electricity, internet, maintenance, and facility management continue to add pressure on operational budgets, making scaling unpredictable.

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alt.f coworking eliminates these challenges by offering:

- Fully furnished, ready-to-move-in office spaces

- Zero setup or upfront costs

- A single, transparent monthly pricing model covering all essentials

Whether it's a team of 15 or 40 members, businesses gain financial clarity, flexibility, and the ability to scale without hidden expenses.

A Workspace That Matches Your BrandThe Meenakshi Tech Park centre reflects a refined European design philosophy, blending warm materials, modern lighting, and a sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere. The space has been curated to strike the perfect balance between professionalism and comfort.

Key highlights include:

- Private, fully enclosed cabins for teams of 15 to 50

- Lockable office spaces ensuring privacy and security

- Premium lounge areas and a dedicated members' cafe

- High-speed enterprise-grade Wi-Fi

- A professionally managed hospitality experience

Every detail is designed to give businesses a workspace that not only supports productivity but also enhances brand perception.

"Small businesses in Gachibowli deserve workspaces that reflect their ambition and quality. Meenakshi Tech Park is built to ensure that even a 20-member team walks into an office they're proud of - not one they've compromised on."-- Yogesh Arora, Co-founder, alt.f coworking

Expanding alt.f's Hyderabad NetworkThe new Gachibowli centre adds to alt.f coworking's growing footprint in Hyderabad, complementing its existing locations in the Financial District and Begumpet.

Looking ahead, two additional centres in HITECH City are already planned for launch before the end of 2026. This expansion positions alt.f as one of the most accessible premium coworking networks for small businesses across Hyderabad's major commercial hubs.

Limited-Time Pre-Launch OfferBusinesses that secure their workspace before April 15 can take advantage of an exclusive 30-day rent-free offer.

To book a visit or reserve your office space, reach out via:

- Website: www.altfcoworking.com

- Phone: +91 9958500731

About alt.f coworkingalt.f coworking is one of India's fastest-growing flexible workspace brands, focused on serving small business teams of 6 to 40 members. Founded in 2016 by Yogesh Arora and Sarthak Chhabra, the company gained national recognition after being featured on Shark Tank India Season 4.

With 18+ centres across Gurgaon, Delhi, Noida, and Hyderabad, alt.f continues to expand into new cities including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, and Chennai, redefining how modern businesses access premium office spaces.

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