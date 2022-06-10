Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aman, the world's preeminent lifestyle and hospitality brand, together in partnership with privately held investment firm, Cain International and Alagem Capital, announces Aman Beverly Hills.

The project will comprise an Aman Hotel, a collection of exclusive Aman Branded Residences and an Aman Club, set within eight acres of botanical gardens. Aman Beverly Hills is expected to open to guests, residents and club members in 2026.

Aman Beverly Hills will form part of the pioneering 17.5-acre One Beverly Hills development, situated on the intersection of Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards, less than a mile from the world-renowned Rodeo Drive.

One Beverly Hills will see the redevelopment of an expansive area of land creating a unified proposition focused on health and wellbeing surrounded by botanical gardens which showcase native plant species. As with Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, which is set within the serene Nai Lert Park in the heart of Bangkok, Aman Beverly Hills will be the centrepiece of this magnificent urban green space.

A global pioneer in the creation of peaceful sanctuaries far removed from daily life, Aman is revered as a provider of seclusion, wellbeing, exceptional design and unparalleled service, operating 34 resorts and hotels in over 20 countries, 15 of which are within or close to Unesco Sites.

Aman has evolved its positioning in recent years to bring its renowned Aman lifestyle to urban destinations, in addition to its remote resorts, including Aman New York - opening 02 August 2022, Aman Residences, Tokyo (2023), Aman Nai Lert Bangkok (2023) and Aman Miami Beach (2024). Across the portfolio of forthcoming destinations, Aman Branded Residences have pre-sold at market-leading premiums.

Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO of Aman said, "Aman Group's strategy is to bring the brand's coveted resort experiences to urban destinations. This strategic direction has seen us successfully launch the multiple award-winning Aman Tokyo in 2014, and Aman Residences, Tokyo will follow next year, as well as future urban destinations which feature both hotel and residences; Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, Aman Miami Beach, plus the imminent opening of Aman New York."

Speaking further on how Aman Beverly Hills supports the future vision for the brand, he added: "The announcement of Aman Beverly Hills further demonstrates our commitment to this strategy and long-term vision. Staying true our DNA and the revered Aman lifestyle, Aman Beverly Hills, nestled in its expansive botanical gardens, captures the legacy and heritage of Aman while connecting our guests with fascinating urban environments. We look forward to delivering another world-class destination on our continued mission to curate hotels and residences of architectural distinction in exceptional locations, with our unparalleled service and experiences."

Aman Beverly Hills will be the brand's fifth property in the United States. Aman currently operates Amangani in Jackson Hole, Wyoming and Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, while Aman New York opens 02 August 2022 and Aman Miami Beach will open in 2024.

Aman was founded in 1988 with the vision of building a collection of intimate retreats with the unassuming, warm hospitality of a gracious private home. The first, Amanpuri (place of peace) in Phuket, Thailand, introduced the concept and, since then, Aman has grown to encompass 34 exquisitely serene hotels and resorts in 20 destinations across the world.

A further nine projects are under construction. In such spectacular settings, Aman has honed its offering with its transformative influence on mind, body and spirit through harmoniously designed environments transporting guests out of their everyday lives. Twelve properties also offer private branded Residences: sanctuaries that go beyond commonplace notions of luxury allowing a select few to make the Aman way of life a permanent reality.

In recent years, Aman has grown to offer its coveted lifestyle beyond the parameters of its havens. In 2018, the introduction of Aman Skincare continued the brand's holistic influence, offering beautiful, scented formulas using powerful all-natural ingredients and inspired by Aman Spas.

The introduction of Sva - a range of supplements designed to help maintain optimum health - and Aman Fine Fragrance in 2020 continued this journey, bringing Aman into the comfort of home. This sentiment was echoed in 2021, with the arrival of a new retail collection, The Essentials by Aman, comprising timeless ready-to-wear pieces that answer the needs of every Aman guest.

With innovation a cornerstone of the brand's philosophy, in 2020, Aman welcomed a new hotel brand, Janu - meaning 'soul' in Sanskrit. Janu offers a unique take on hospitality where genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness are at the core of the experience. Janu aims to bring balance to the head and heart and rekindle the soul.

Three forthcoming Janu hotels are already under construction: Montenegro (2023), AlUla in Saudi Arabia (2023) and Tokyo (2023). Janu Montenegro will be the first hotel to incorporate the serviced Residences concept, enabling guests to wholly embrace the Janu's spirit.

