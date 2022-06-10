Nothing Phone (1) is confirmed to launch in India on July 12, 2022. The company has been teasing the device on its Twitter account. Its images and specifications have already been leaked online. Now, the smartphone has been reportedly spotted on the TUV document, which reveals its fast charging speed. According to the TUV document, Nothing Phone (1) carries the following model numbers - C302, C347 and C348. This hints that there can be three models for different regions. Nothing Phone (1) Launch Set for July 12, 2022; Flipkart Availability Confirmed.

Nothing Phone (1) will come with 45W fast charging support. This charger is said to have PPS charging facility, which means users will also be able to charge other Android phones and laptops. On Wednesday, we came across the leaked specifications and design of the smartphone.

Nothing Phone (1) is expected to sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is likely to feature a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. Moreover, it is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

