Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BramhaCorp stands amongst one of the few organizations where the number of achievements exceeds more than their years in business.

Inspired by the discerning citizens of Pune, the Company has crafted numerous residential marvels and sophisticated commercial developments over the last four decades.

Their quest of coming up with new landmarks always ends up in setting higher benchmarks, for others to follow. This pursuit has often led to tie-ups with renowned global brands. It's no wonder that the Company holds an enviable portfolio of landmark projects creating a league of its own.

BramhaCorp is renowned for bringing luxury brands to Pune and has been pioneering this since its inception in 1982. Being one of the leading powerhouses in Real Estate, Hospitality, and Leisure -BramhaCorp has been introducing ground-breaking creations while setting new milestones and higher benchmarks in Pune from time to time.

One of their prominent achievements is a series of significant FIRSTS across the city. Few of their admirable landmarks are the premium hospitality Sheraton Grand formerly known as Le Meridien, Pune, to setting up the first lifestyle leisure club The Residency Club, Pune. With these landmarks, the Company has not only established a unique position for itself in the world of luxury hospitality, but has also solidified its place as an integral component of India's growth story.

This customer-centric Company has always been recognized for its exceptional efforts. Their journey of four decades is speckled with numerous accolades for their unwavering excellence in the real estate sector, as well as hospitality and leisure ventures.

This enviable list includes BramhaCorp Smart - Top Smart Homes Project 2021 by Pune Mirror Real Estate Icons, F Residences - Best Luxury segment Home East Pune 2019 by Times Realty Icons, BramhaCorp Ltd. - India's top Best Real Estate Brand of 2018 by International Brand Equity BramhaCorp Ltd. - Ranked amongst top 15 real estate developer in India by CRISIL and many more.

The vision and dynamism of the promoters have resulted in the group making remarkable strides. BramhaCorp is best known for its exceptional luxury residential and commercial projects, premium hospitality properties and all-encompassing leisure projects across Maharashtra.

Dinesh Agrawal, Co-chairman of BramhaCorp says, "I would like to express my gratitude. I am thankful to our esteemed patrons, associates, channel partners and the management team. We are delighted to belong to a city that has always inspired us throughout our journey and continues to inspire us. And this will, definitely, manifest into bigger achievements in the future."

BramhaCorp has completed projects spanning 12.7+ million sq. ft. and delivered spectacular homes to 21,000+ happy families. Now with 6.4+ million sq. ft. being developed at present and 9.3+ million sq. ft. planned in the near future, the Company is focusing on 3 Grand 5-Star Hotels, 2 Premium Lifestyle Clubs, 2 Lifestyle Townships in Pune, 4 Branded Residential Projects and 3 Grade A Commercial Projects.

As the Company grows with a young and dynamic management team at its forefront, it envisions becoming a global real estate player offering excellence, transparency and innovation to its customers. Today, BramhaCorp is in an active growth mode and its ongoing investments in resources will see it becoming one of the finest real estate companies in India.

For BramhaCorp, every project has been close to their heart. Be it selecting the most sought-after location, coming up with the flawless layout, distinct concepts, best-in-class material, magnificent craftsmanship, and timely deliveries to customer satisfaction, the Company delves deeper into every aspect of construction.

Perhaps, it's the reason why amazing achievements come easy for the Company. So while one is reading this article, BramhaCorp might be ready with its next astounding creation.

