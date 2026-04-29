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Agency News Agency News Business News | Anondita Medicare Limited- Update on Qualification as Vendor Under South Africa Government Tender (RT75-2025) Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) has been qualified as a vendor (supplier) by local entities in South Africa ("South African Local Entities") under the Transversal Contract RT75-2025 ("Tender"), issued by the National Treasury, Republic of South Africa.

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 29: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) has been qualified as a vendor (supplier) by local entities in South Africa ("South African Local Entities") under the Transversal Contract RT75-2025 ("Tender"), issued by the National Treasury, Republic of South Africa.

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The Company holds SABS Certification (SANS 4074:2017) from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS).

This vendor qualification follows the successful completion of due diligence, audit processes, and regulatory approvals. As part of the process for inclusion as a qualified vendor for supply to the South African Government, a final audit was conducted by SABS last week to assess the Company's manufacturing capacity, product quality, and compliance standards.

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Long-Term Government Supply Opportunity in South Africa

The contract period spans from November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2030 under the Transversal Contract RT75-2025 and serves as a procurement framework for public healthcare requirements in South Africa.

Strategic Significance

This qualification represents a key step in the Company's international expansion and strengthens its positioning in global public healthcare supply programs. Upon formal inclusion as a qualified vendor, the Company will be eligible for the supply of products to the South African Local Entities awarded under the tender in accordance with the procurement framework. The Company will continue to update stock exchanges on any material developments in this regard.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: "Being qualified as a vendor under the Transversal Contract RT75-2025 marks an important development for Anondita Medicare Limited. This achievement reflects our manufacturing capabilities, adherence to global quality standards, and successful completion of regulatory and audit processes.

We believe this development strengthens our presence in international markets and supports our long-term growth strategy."

About Anondita Medicare Limited

Anondita Medicare Limited, is an Indian manufacturer of condoms, operating under its flagship brand "COBRA." The company runs its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven, compliant production model. The company is led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry. His deep domain expertise,entrepreneurial background, and execution capability provide strong leadership and strategic direction to the company.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding its geographical footprint across India and international markets. Ongoing initiatives such as automation-led capacity enhancement, and patented female condom products position the company for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

For more information, please visit:

Anondita Medicare Limited

www.anonditamedicare.com

www.cobrastore.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)