West Bengal Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Massive 91.62% Voter Turnout Recorded Following Close of 2nd Phase Polling

Kolkata, April 29: The voter turnout in West Bengal reached a staggering 91.62% by the close of the second phase of polling on Wednesday. According to the latest data from the Election Commission of India at 7:30 pm, Purba Bardhaman district maintained the lead with a massive 93.48% turnout, followed closely by South 24 Parganas (91.73%), North 24 Parganas (91.70%), Hooghly (91.50%), Nadia (91.45%), and Howrah (91.17%). Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar hailed the voter participation, stating, "Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal in both Phase I & II since Independence - Chunav ka Parv, Paschim Bengal ka Garv".

This high level of engagement mirrors the first phase of polling, which recorded a substantial 91.78% turnout, underscoring the widespread and active participation of citizens in the current elections. The first phase of polling was held on April 23. The main fight in West Bengal is being seen between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP. West Bengal Exit Poll Result 2026: BJP Ahead in 3 Exit Polls; 1 Projects Win for TMC’s Mamata Banerjee.

The second phase of the polling is widely seen as the 'litmus test' for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), as voting moved into the party's traditional fortresses in South Bengal and Kolkata. The second phase covers 142 out of 294 seats in West Bengal. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Phase 2 Voting: Phase II Polling Turnout Recorded 89.99% Till 5 PM Exceeds Phase I; East Burdwan District Tops.

Over 2.22 crore voters, including 1,64,35,627 men and 1,57,37,418 women, were eligible to cast their votes in the second phase of polling. Key contests in the second phase included Bhabanipur and Tollyganj.In the 2021 elections, the TMC dominated this specific belt, winning 123 of these 142 seats. For the BJP, this phase is about making inroads into the urban "bhadralok" vote and the Matua community. For the TMC, it is about holding the line to ensure a fourth consecutive term for Mamata Banerjee. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)