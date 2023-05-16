New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): In another boost to achieve 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence, 164 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, which was to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production under Ministry of Defence (MoD), according to an official release.

Earlier too, the successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore was notified. Now, with the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore.

"These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian industry only," the release said.

The indigenisation of such defence-related items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through Industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house.

The list of such indigenised items is available on the Srijan Portal https://srijandefence.gov.in/NotificationDt12052023.pdf

The Department of Defence Production has so far notified four positive indigenisation lists consisting of 4,666 items.

The government has set the target of achieving defence manufacturing worth Rs 175,000 crore including defence exports of Rs 35,000 crore by the year 2024-25.

The Government has taken several policy initiatives in the past few years and brought in reforms to encourage indigenous design, development and manufacture of defence equipment, thereby promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)