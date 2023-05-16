Their objective is to provide realistic solutions for underserved filmmakers with a multicultural, intersectional, and results-driven approach. Shruti has been very vocal about her opinions on women's rights and gender equality. The actress has been a strong supporter of initiatives aimed at promoting gender parity. Sara Ali Khan and Manushi Chhillar to Make Debut at Cannes 2023- Reports.
On the work front, Shruti awaits the release of her international project The Eye, where she plays a widow visiting a greek island to spread her deceased husband's ashes. She also has the action-packed film Salaar. The actress stars opposite Prabhas and is directed by the blockbuster KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel.
