New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): ANSCER Robotics, a Bengaluru-based startup and the name behind the world's first AMR "brain" with the aim to democratize robotics technology for all, unveiled its range of Autnomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) for the very first time at the India Warehousing Show (IWS) held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from 17 to 19 December, 2021.

The post-pandemic, physical expo presented an opportunity for people across India in sectors such as warehousing, logistics, and general manufacturing to learn how to strengthen their supply chain in a tumultuous world. In the 3-day event, attendees could witness demonstrations by exhibitors, listen to inspiring ideas from industry leaders on overcoming manufacturing challenges, and discover new technologies.

IWS provided the perfect platform for ANSCER Robotics, a start-up launched in July 2020, aimed at making India a leader in robotics and eliminating common barriers to robotic technology. In addition to sharing the space with renowned Indian and international brands, they launched their brand-new line of AMRs, which are a type of mobile robot that can independently move through an environment, safely and intelligently maneuvering around obstacles.

AMRs are ideal for internal logistics, especially in industries such as e-commerce, which has been booming since the onset of the pandemic. However, these mobile robots are ideal for any business striving to optimize mobility in an indoor environment, and also skyrocket ergonomics for employees. This makes AMRs an asset in sectors such as automotive, electronics, FMCG, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and warehousing, and they can even be useful in hospitals, hotels, and restaurants.

ANSCER's AMR range currently consists of the AR 250, AR 650, and AR 1250 - each named after the payload it can carry. In addition to being one of India's very first AMRs, these robots have 4 layers of safety with 360° coverage, bi-directional path movement, and a modular design.

"The pandemic has caused unforeseen challenges that people never imagined experiencing. The world is in a state of flux, and in search of answers to these new obstacles. This is why we decided to launch at IWS, where businesses of all sizes have come to find easy, cost-efficient solutions to issues such as supply chain management. Our ANSCER team has been working relentlessly for months to develop our line of next-gen AMRs that can truly help other companies deliver business value even in a time like this," says Karan Deep Singh, VP Sales & Support, ANSCER Robotics.

The company also displayed its mobile robot 'brain', the ANSCER Engine (AE), i.e. a combination of robust software and hardware that serve as a platform for the development of a multitude of service robots that can be used across industries, regardless of payload or application. The first-of-its-kind in Asia - and one of the first in the world - the AE empowers developers to create tailor-made AMR solutions for any industry without having to worry about computer vision, planning, telematics, or security. Companies who have purchased the ANSCER Engine have built their own robots in an impressive span of less than 90 days. The ANSCER team has even used their own Engine to develop award-winning robots, such as for UV disinfection.

"People find robotics too complex to implement, which means humans are left to deal with difficult tasks in dangerous environments. We wanted to use our own journey to simplify robotics for others and use robotics to elevate the human experience, which inspired our ANSCER Engine technology. Additionally, we are proud to Make in India and strive to make India a world leader in robotics," says Raghu Venkatesh, Head of Business & Co-founder, ANSCER Robotics.

In just a year, the company has already sold 8 of their ANSCER Engines across the globe, and is excited to see how businesses use their newly launched AMRs to solve recurring challenges in everyday logistics and mobility.

