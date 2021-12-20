Mumbai, December 20: A 21-year-old IT engineering student has been allegedly duped of Rs 2.50 lakh by cyber fraudsters who tricked him into investing money for buying products for which he was promised hefty commissions. Mumbai Couple Duped More Than 75 People Of Rs 5 Crore On Pretext Of Good Returns On FDs in Post Office And Mutual Fund Schemes; Case Registered

An FIR was registered with the Nalasopara police station on December 17 based on the complaint by a third-year IT engineering student of a college in Vasai (west). The student lives with his parents and he wanted to help them financially by making money on his own, he said in the complaint, according to a report in The Indian Express.

He searched the internet for ways to earn money from home and came up with a list.He dialled a number and was asked to download an app named ‘Amazon Merchant Centre’. According to the lawsuit, he filled in the registration form on the application and shared a referral code he received on his phone to complete the registration process.

After that, a woman allegedly contacted the complainant and said she worked as an Amazon customer assistant. She told him that he was given a joining bonus of Rs 100 and sent an order on the app. He bought a chopstick worth Rs 300 for 200 and was made to believe that Rs 330 was deposited in his app account.

Subsequently, he was made to invest more money and ended up paying a total of Rs 2.50 lakh as he could see a commission of Rs 4.99 lakh in his app account. However, he was not allowed to withdraw it because he had to complete all the task levels, he was told. Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal Youth Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh on Pretext of Job in Armed Forces

When the complainant said he does not have any more money, the fraudster said he had two days to pay the bill. Fearing that his account would be terminated if he did not pay the bill, the student called the fraudsters multiple times, but got no response and discovered that he had been cheated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).