New Delhi [India], May 25: Superstar and Member of Parliament, Anubhav Mohanty, is all set to make a GRAND comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. The much-awaited Odia film, titled "Love in London," is a high-budget production that promises to captivate audiences with its romantic and action-packed storyline.

The official trailer of Anubhav Mohanty's comeback vehicle, "Love in London," recently created a buzz among fans when it was released on the Amara Muzik Odia YouTube channel. The trailer launch was a grand affair, generating excitement and eager anticipation among fans. Joining him are Swapna Priyadarsini as Sophie and Somya Sachdeva as Shweta. The movie captures the picturesque beauty of London and other captivating locations in the United Kingdom while also showcasing the charm of Odisha, enhancing the film's visual allure. Producers of the film have taken special care to ensure this film is a visual treat to eyes and ears and has a strong story base to captivate the audience.

The film is helmed by Director Tapas Sargharia, with Subrat Khatoi as the Director of Photography and Rajesh Dash responsible for the editing. The talented Girish Mohanty serves as the choreographer, and the music is composed by Baidyanth Dash, Asad Nizam, Binay Rath, and Somesh Satpathy.

"Love In London" is a joint production between Naveen Bhandari of Amara Studios and J Barkha of JB Films & TV. The Music is being released under the Amara Muzik label. The film's release date has been strategically planned to coincide with the Raja Festival and Rath Yatra, adding to the excitement and festive spirit among Anubhav Mohanty's loyal fanbase.

Films release has been extensively planned to have maximum widest possible reach to ensure fans are able to celebrate the festivity with their superstar on BIG screen.

Amara Studio's has a strong line up of Films release, for the year 2023 which also includes Guddu Gangster, also releasing this Raja festival, and much awaited Mega Budget Action film BHAI, Tike Tike Achina Tu, Prema Shikhya and few untitled films.

Anubhav Mohanty, who has established himself as a beloved superstar in the Odia film industry, last appeared in a film in 2019. Since this film is hitting the big screen after four-years, hence it is nothing short of a celebration for all his fans worldwide. With his charismatic presence and remarkable acting skills, Anubhav Mohanty is expected to enthrall audiences once again with his performance in "Love in London."

