Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): An eight-member delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos to attract more investments to the state, sources said.

Chandrababu Naidu and State Minister Nara Lokesh had launched a major initiative to attract more investments after their success in getting over 2 lakh crore investment in Andhra Pradesh by the centre.

The Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to attract more investments through an Economic Investment Board. Nara Lokesh is personally monitoring the recruitment process for the Economic Investment Board.

Andhra Pradesh government under Naidu is actively working on making Amaravati a complete city. Situated in a well-connected region along India's east coast, Amaravati will be part of a broader metropolitan region that includes two cities, Vijayawada and Guntur. The World Bank and ADB recently approved loan for the development of ambitious Amaravati city.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'. The 2025 meeting is being organized under five areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust. More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government.

Earlier on January 12, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister had shared his vision and ideas on the zero poverty initiative, emphasising the P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) model to reduce economic inequalities and improve the standard of living for all.

CM Naidu said, "We have introduced the "Golden Andhra 2047 Vision," a ten-point agenda aimed at making the Telugu community the best in the world. Among these points, the foremost priority is achieving Zero Poverty. The P4 model (Public-Private-People Partnership) has been envisioned to realize this goal,"

Naidu reflected on the success of the P3 (Public-Private Partnership) model and said that it played a "pivotal role" in creating employment and wealth. He urged that the P3 model should be expanded to the P4 model to improve education, employment, and skills among underprivileged families. (ANI)

