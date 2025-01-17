Ace batter Virat Kohli's participation in Delhi's upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Saurashtra is unsure, given the cricketer struggling to maintain full fitness following a neck sprain. Kohli has been named by Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in Delhi's Probable squad for the remainder of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 League matches. Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Alibaug Home Tour Pics: Check Out Star Couple's Luxurious INR 32 Crore Bungalow

A report in the Times of India, states that Kohli suffered a neck sprain, and even took an injection for treatment, with his participation in the Ranji match being 'subject to availability'. Kohli might join the Delhi Ranji squad in Rajkot ahead of the Saurashtra match, and undergo practice with his teammates, with as many as two sessions scheduled for the team upon their arrival on January 20. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Named in Delhi's Probable Squad for Upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Matches

The DDCA expects the Kohli conundrum to be solved around sometime today, with probable players having a net session at Kolta this evening. Meanwhile, Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has confirmed his availability for selection to DDCA for Delhi vs Saurashtra match, and also possibly play in their last league match against Railways in New Delhi.

The Delhi vs Saurashtra Ranji match takes place on January 23.

