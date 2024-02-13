New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) celebrated a milestone as it facilitated approximately 500 startups in marketing and exporting millet-based value-added products.

The highlight of this achievement was the successful export venture of a Sangrur farmer, Dilpreet Singh, who shipped his first consignment of 14.3 metric tonnes of ready-to-cook millets to Australia, valued at USD 45,803.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Ltd Becomes First Indian Company To Touch Rs 20 Lakh Crore Market Capitalisation.

The consignment was flagged off by Chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dev, marking a momentous occasion for the agricultural sector.

According to a press release by the Minister of Commerce and Industry, the export consignment comprised an array of ready-to-cook millets derived from various varieties, including Kodo millet, Foxtail millet, Little millet, Browntop millet, and Barnyard millet.

Also Read | Wealthy Europe is Working Less -- Can Countries Change That?.

Additionally, the shipment included flours sourced from Ragi, Jowar, Bajra, Foxtail, Kodo, Barnyard, Browntop, Little, and Proso millets, showcasing the diversity and versatility of millet-based products.

The virtual flag-off ceremony saw the participation of Sydney-based importer Jasvir Singh, who expressed his gratitude to APEDA for their unwavering support in facilitating the collaboration.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to APEDA for their extensive support in facilitating the collaboration. He is optimistic about expanding further business opportunities and ensured to continue to import more such consignments in future, read the press release.

The farmer has complete value chain control from end to end which is required by the buyers. He grows millets in his own farms, primary and secondary processing is done in his own unit including the packaging of international quality.

This success story exemplifies how the agricultural sector can be transformed, with farmers like Dilpreet becoming key contributors in agri export. This symbolizes the empowerment of local farmers venturing into international markets, read the press release.

With an increase in millet exports from USD 62.95 million in 2021-22 to USD 75.45 million in 2022-23 and with current export of USD 45.46 million from April - November 2023. Millets are gaining popularity in the global market.

There is significant increase in the export of cereal preparation including value added millet products registering a growth of 12.4 per cent over the same period last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)