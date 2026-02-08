Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has surged to the top of the batting standings in the opening stages of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Following a match-winning performance against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium, Yadav leads the race for the tournament's highest run-scorer, with West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer and Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan following closely behind. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).

With the tournament featuring an expanded 20-team format, analysts expect the total run counts to reach record-breaking levels. The Indian leg of the tournament, particularly at venues like Mumbai and Bengaluru, is expected to favor batters. However, as the competition moves towards the Super 8 stage in Sri Lanka, the emphasis may shift toward technical proficiency against spin, potentially shuffling the standings significantly.

Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026

Rank Player Team Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 1 Suryakumar Yadav India 1 84 84* 171.43 2 Shimron Hetmyer West Indies 1 64 64 177.78 3 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 1 47 47 151.61 4 Richie Berrington Scotland 1 42 42 175.00 5 Shubham Ranjane USA 1 37 37 168.18

The record for the most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition is currently held by Virat Kohli, who amassed 319 runs during the 2014 tournament. With more matches scheduled in the 2026 edition than ever before, there is a strong possibility that this long-standing milestone will be surpassed by the time the final is held in Colombo.

