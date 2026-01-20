Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 20 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) organised an Organic Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet at Guwahati, in collaboration with the Government of Assam. The event was aimed at strengthening agri-export linkages and improving market access for Assam's agricultural and processed food products.

APEDA's mandate is to promote the export of agricultural and processed food products from India.

The conclave witnessed participation from over 30 exporters, 9 importers and around 50 Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) from Assam.

The Buyer Seller Meet provided a structured platform for business-to-business interactions, enabling stakeholders to explore trade opportunities and establish long-term partnerships with domestic and international buyers, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement Tuesday.

Assam, with its rich agro-climatic diversity, produces a wide range of export-potential commodities. In addition to Assam Joha Rice and various non-basmati speciality rice varieties, fruits and vegetables such as banana, pineapple, mandarin orange, Assam lemon, organic ginger, turmeric, black pepper, along with a range of horticultural and other organic produce, offer strong opportunities to expand the State's presence in global agricultural markets.

The conclave also featured a sensitisation session on the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) 8th Edition, including the regulatory framework and labelling requirements.

The session aimed at enhancing awareness among exporters, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), FPCs and entrepreneurs to ensure compliance with international quality and certification standards.

The Buyer Seller Meet facilitated direct interactions among producers, exporters and buyers, supporting the development of new trade partnerships.

Addressing the gathering, Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Excise, Government of Assam, Atul Bora, stated that Assam and the Northeast possess a rich basket of high-quality, organically grown agricultural and horticultural products, including Joha Rice, speciality rice varieties, spices, fruits and indigenous produce with strong global demand.

He emphasised that with focused support in aggregation, certification, infrastructure and market access, and with APEDA's continued partnership, the State is committed to transforming regional farm produce into globally competitive exports while ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers.

Commissioner and Secretary-cum-Agriculture Production Commissioner, Government of Assam, Aruna Rajoria, stated that Assam has unique GI-tagged and organically grown agricultural products with strong global demand.

She emphasised that strengthening aggregation, certification and market linkages, in close collaboration with APEDA, will enable farmers and entrepreneurs to access international markets in a sustainable and commercially viable manner.

During his address, Chairman of APEDA Abhishek Dev appreciated the coordination and support of the Government of Assam in APEDA's export promotion activities.

He highlighted the immense potential for agricultural, horticultural and organic exports from the state, supported by farmer-friendly provisions in the revised NPOP and expanded market access for organic products through recently signed Organic Mutual Recognition Agreements with Australia and New Zealand, as well as recently finalised Free Trade Agreements with the United Kingdom, Oman and the EFTA countries.

The Assam Organic Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet reflects APEDA's continued efforts to integrate regional strengths into India's agri-export growth story, while positioning Assam as a key contributor to high-value and sustainable agricultural exports, the commerce ministry said. (ANI)

