Palm Beach, January 20: President Donald Trump has opened a new front in his "America First" diplomatic strategy, threatening France with a 200% tariff on wine and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron reportedly declined an invitation to join the administration’s new "Board of Peace." Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Trump dismissed the French leader’s hesitation, suggesting that massive economic pressure would eventually force Paris to cooperate with the U.S.-led initiative.

The "Board of Peace" was originally conceived by the Trump administration to oversee the reconstruction and stabilization of Gaza following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire. However, a draft charter circulated to roughly 60 nations over the weekend suggests the body’s mandate is much broader, aimed at "resolving global conflict" and acting as a more "nimble" alternative to the United Nations. The charter also includes a controversial "pay-to-play" provision, asking for $1 billion in exchange for permanent membership. Donald Trump Invites PM Narendra Modi to Gaza ‘Board of Peace’: What Is This Body, Who Can Join, and Is There a Membership Fee?.

Tensions escalated when reports surfaced that Macron intended to decline the invitation. According to sources close to the Élysée Palace, France is concerned that the board could undermine the structure of the UN Security Council. Reacting to the snub on Monday, Trump told reporters, “Nobody wants him because he’s going to be out of office very soon,” before adding, “I’ll put a 200% tariff on his wines and champagnes, and he’ll join.”

The tariff threat comes at a particularly volatile time for transatlantic relations. The Trump administration is already locked in a diplomatic standoff with eight European nations—including France, Germany, and the UK—over a separate dispute regarding Greenland. Trump has previously threatened those nations with tariffs of up to 25% unless the U.S. is granted greater control over the Arctic territory for strategic defense purposes.

In another move that has unsettled Western allies, President Trump confirmed on Monday that he has also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join the Board of Peace. The inclusion of the Russian leader, alongside other figures like Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Canada's Mark Carney, has led critics to characterize the board as an attempt to reshape the global order under direct American chairmanship. How Can the EU Respond to US 'blackmail' over Greenland?.

‘I’ll Put a 200% Tariff, He Will Join'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday night that he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to join his proposed Board of Peace and warned he could impose a 200% tariff on French wine and champagne after President Emmanuel Macron said France would not participate. pic.twitter.com/Tsls9GXLr2 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 20, 2026

While supporters of the President argue that these "maximum pressure" tactics are necessary to modernize international diplomacy and achieve rapid results in conflict zones, European leaders are currently meeting in Brussels to coordinate a response. French officials have signaled they may advocate for the use of the EU’s "anti-coercion instrument"—a trade "bazooka" designed to retaliate against aggressive foreign tariffs—if Washington follows through on its latest economic threats.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).