Mumbai, Janaury 20: Popular Indian gaming creator Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, has found herself at the center of a viral controversy following the circulation of an explicit video allegedly featuring her. In response to the "MMS leak" controversy, she lodged an FIR at the Maharashtra Cyber Cell's headquarters and received a "Deepfake Certificate", which asserted that the viral video was fake. What is "Deepfake Certificate"? Let's explore it below.

The controversy began in mid-December 2025 when an explicit video began circulating across Telegram and WhatsApp groups, with many claiming it featured Payal Gaming. She quickly moved to debunk the viral "MMS leak" video, asserting that the content was either a deepfake or a case of mistaken identity involving another individual.

Payal Gaming Takes Legal Action Against 'MMS Leak' Video

Payal Gaming filed a formal complaint with the Maharashtra Cyber Police, prompting swift action. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under sections 3(5), 79, and 356(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 67 of the Information Technology Act, and sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. Payal Gaming Viral Video Real or Deepfake? Gamer Payal Dhare Issues Statement on ‘MMS Leak’ Controversy, Says ‘It’s Not Me’.

Payal Gaming Receives Deepfake Certificate

Acting on Payal Gaming's complaint, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell conducted a forensic analysis using advanced technological tools. The investigation concluded that the widely circulated explicit video falsely linked to her was an AI-generated deepfake. On December 19, she shared a photo of her receiving a Deepfake Certificate.

The official certificate, issued by the Office of the Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra State Cyber Department, states: "The video was analysed using the technology available with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department. It is hereby certified that the aforesaid video has been tampered with and modified. The analysis confirms that the video is a deepfake created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology."

After obtaining the Deepfake Certificate, she wrote: "Maharashtra Cyber has officially issued a certificate conclusively establishing that I am NOT the individual in the viral video. Their forensic investigation has confirmed that the content in circulation was created by maliciously morphing my photographs with the deliberate intent to defame and damage my reputation. This conclusion has been reached using advanced tools and technology available with Maharashtra Cyber. With this official clarification, the matter stands conclusively addressed (sic)."

Man Arrested in Payal Gaming Deepfake Video Case

The investigation advanced in Jauary 2026 with the arrest of the video's creator, identified as Abhishek Jadhav (associated with handles like @Beegha_ or previously 2Beegha). Payal Gaming Viral MMS Video Case: Maharashtra Cyber Police Arrest Culprit Who Uploaded The Objectionable Clip.

What Is Deepfake Certificate?

A deepfake certificate is an official forensic document issued by a cybercrime investigation unit, in this case, the Maharashtra State Cyber Department, after analysing suspected manipulated media. It serves as formal verification that a video, image, or audio clip has been digitally altered or fabricated using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques, commonly known as deepfake technology.

In the context of recent cases like the one involving Payal Gaming, the certificate explicitly states that forensic tools confirmed the content was tampered with, that the depicted person is not the complainant, and that the material was created through AI-based morphing or synthesis.

The document helps curb further spread of the fake content by providing victims and platforms with verifiable evidence to report, remove, or refute false claims. Sharing or circulating material after such certification can strengthen legal action against perpetrators under Indian cyber laws, including provisions of the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to defamation, privacy violation, and digital forgery.

