Business News | Apex Ecotech Posts Record FY26 Performance with Revenue Up 109.50%, EBITDA Rising 96.82%, and PAT Surging 98.85%

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: Apex Ecotech Limited, a company specializing in advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions, today announced its audited financial results for the half-year and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

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The Company delivered a landmark performance in FY26, driven by strong execution across large-scale industrial projects, increasing demand for sustainable water solutions, and continued momentum in Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), water treatment, and wastewater recycling systems.

Backed by robust project execution capabilities and improved operational scale, Apex Ecotech recorded its highest-ever annual revenue and profitability since inception, further strengthening its position as a fast-growing player in India's water and wastewater treatment industry.

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Financial Performance Highlights

H2 FY26 Performance

FY26 Performance

Strong Order Wins Reinforce Growth Visibility

During FY26, Apex Ecotech secured several strategic projects across industries, including FMCG, Beverage, Automotive, and Technology sectors, significantly strengthening its execution pipeline and long-term growth visibility.

* Reliance Consumer Products Limited: Advanced Water Treatment Projects worth ₹100-125 Crore

* Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T Construction): WTP, ETP & ZLD solutions project worth ₹45-55 Crore for automobile facility in Tamil Nadu

* CRD Consumer Products Limited: ETP project worth ₹18-22 Crore

* Bharatiyam Beverages Private Limited: ETP expansion project worth ₹10-15 Crore

* Pragati Power Corporation Limited: MBR installation project worth ₹3-5 Crore

Management Commentary

"FY26 has been a landmark and transformational year for Apex Ecotech Limited, as the Company delivered its highest-ever financial performance since inception. The year was characterized by strong execution momentum, strategic project acquisitions, and sustained demand for advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions across industrial sectors.

For FY26, Revenue from Operations stood at ₹148.65 Crore, representing a robust year-on-year growth of 109.50%. EBITDA increased to ₹21.76 Crore, registering a growth of 96.82% YoY, while Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to ₹17.02 Crore, reflecting a significant increase of 98.85% YoY.

The Company also delivered a particularly strong performance during H2 FY26. Revenue from Operations for the period stood at ₹116.08 Crore, growing by 135.68% YoY. EBITDA for H2 FY26 increased to ₹18.76 Crore, up 108.99% YoY, while PAT grew by 106.12% YoY to ₹14.45 Crore.

The strong operational and financial performance achieved during the year reflects the Company's engineering excellence, efficient project execution capabilities, and enduring customer relationships. The Company is also pleased to state that the IPO proceeds have been fully deployed towards the stated objectives, supporting capacity enhancement, operational expansion, and long-term growth initiatives.

As of March 31, 2026, the order book stood at over ₹125 Crore, providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming financial periods. With increasing emphasis on sustainability, Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), water conservation, wastewater recycling, and environmental compliance, Apex Ecotech Limited remains well-positioned to capitalize on the long-term opportunities within the water and wastewater treatment industry. Going forward, the Company remains focused on strengthening its technological capabilities, enhancing execution efficiencies, and delivering sustainable solutions that contribute towards a more water-secure future."

- Anuj Dosajh, Chairman & Managing Director

About Apex Ecotech Limited

Apex Ecotech Limited is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, engineering-driven company led by a team of experienced professionals specializing in turnkey solutions for Water and Wastewater Treatment, Membrane Recycling, Evaporators, and Zero Liquid Discharge Systems.

The Company's integrated approach enables industries to effectively recycle and reuse water across a wide range of process applications. Focused on sustainability, Apex Ecotech delivers energy-efficient and environmentally responsible treatment solutions that address the growing challenges of global water scarcity.

Through innovative technologies and customized engineering solutions, the Company promotes water recycling, reuse, and conservation, while supporting industries in achieving Zero Liquid Discharge, enhanced environmental compliance, and sustainable water management practices. Apex Ecotech remains committed to creating long-term environmental and social value through responsible water stewardship.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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