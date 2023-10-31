Architectural Marvel 'Curv' is now set to bring a Twist to GIFT City's Skyline

New Delhi [India], October 31: Shivalik Group, Gujarat's No.1 real estate group, is set to redefine India's skyline with "Curv", Gujarat's first twisted commercial building.

"Curv" is not just a building; it's a testament to innovation, style, and progress. This twisted tower, designed to make a mark in GIFT City's skyline, is poised to be Gujarat's first iconic commercial landmark.

Here are the key highlights:

Innovative Design: "Curv" boasts a unique and iconic twisted structure, setting it apart from conventional commercial buildings.

Abundant Office Space: "Curv" will offer approximately one million square feet of commercial space, comprising retail on the ground level and office spaces on the remaining 32 floors.

Green Building: Embracing sustainability, the structure will be eco-friendly, with green features. It will also house nine high-speed elevators for convenience.

Strategic Location: Located just 200 meters from the under-construction Metro Railway station within GIFT City, this landmark building holds a prime position.

Investment: The project has a budget of Rs 700 crore, with office spaces available at Rs 7,000 per square foot.

Twisted Columns: Each floor boasts twisted columns, creating the iconic "Curv" shape of the building.

360-Degree Views: Every office enjoys its own view, providing a 360-degree panorama for businesses.

300-Foot Atrium: The central atrium spans 300 feet, allowing offices on all floors to overlook the ground level.

We asked Shivalik Group's MD Insights on Curv:

"Curv symbolizes an iconic structure at GIFT City and growing investment in India on the world stage. Shivalik Group is committed to innovation and delivering ROI to our investors." Chitrak Shah, Co-Founder, MD Shivalik Group

"This will be GIFT City's first twisted landmark and built in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). It will have about a million square feet of commercial spaces, where the ground level will be retail, and the remaining 32 floors will consist of office spaces," Taral Shah, MD Shivalik Group

Shivalik Group's legacy is a story of transformation. Over the past 25 years, they have transformed the physical landscape of Ahmedabad and touched countless individuals' lives. Shivalik Group is stepping into the commercial sector within GIFT City, adding a unique twist to India's skyline. Stay tuned for this exciting addition to India's skyline.

