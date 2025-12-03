Ardent Privacy launches enhanced capabilities to enable companies with compliance for India's new privacy regulation DPDPA

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: Ardent Privacy, an end to end privacy technology solutions provider, today announced the launch of TurtleShield 4.0, the latest version of its flagship privacy and data security automation platform. The release comes at a critical moment as organizations seek to operationalize the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) and automate compliance.

Ardent Privacy is supporting leading enterprises in India for over 3 years such as HDFC Bank, Anchanto, HPCL and others reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of security and privacy automation solutions for India.

Understanding the DPDPA: India's New-Age Privacy Law

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA), passed in 2023 and being enforced in phases starting Nov 13, 2025, marks India's first comprehensive data protection framework. The law governs how organizations collect, process, store, and handle personal data of Indian citizens. The Act introduces significant financial penalties, with fines up to ₹250 crore for non-compliance, improper consent mechanisms, or failure to implement security safeguards.

Operationalizing DPDPA: The Challenge

As organizations prepare for DPDPA compliance, moving from regulatory awareness to actionable operational technology and automation has become a significant priority. Operationalization requires translating legal obligations into repeatable processes across departments, including:

* Conducting Privacy Impact assessments ensuring organizationwide accountability and maintaining unified compliance posture

* Automated Data Discovery (Data Bill of Materials) and Classification of personal data to enabling Data Principal Rights such as right to know, right to erasure

* Unified Consent Management for lawful consent and purpose for data collection

* Establish data retention, deletion mechanisms aligned to legal requirements

* Implement Data Breach Management for preparedness to respond

Organizations are facing challenges due to lack of personal data inventory (DBoM - Data Bill of Material), fragmented processes, manual assessments, and lack of automation.Operationalizing DPDPA is not just about meeting regulatory requirements, it is about embedding privacy into business operations to reduce risk and ensure consistent compliance.

"We are really happy to make a new platform available today to both Indian and global enterprises to meet unique requirements of DPDPA" said Sameer Ahirrao, CEO of Ardent Privacy. "TurtleShield" is built on the strong foundation of most efficient data discovery capabilities and implementing a Data Bill of Materials for enterprise data which is essential to meet end-to-end privacy compliance requirements. Along with collecting and storing the consent, it needs to be implemented throughout the data life cycle where TurtleShield helps immensely.

How to operationalize DPDPA with TurtleShield with six steps

TurtleShield new Features and Enhancements:

With TurtleShield 4.0, Ardent Privacy is enabling enterprises to operationalize DPDPA end-to-end through a unified automation platform. New features include:

* Enhanced Support for India's DPDPA Compliance

TurtleShield 4.0 tailored specifically for India's DPDPA. The platform now provides updated DPDPA-aligned templates, workflows, and assessment structures to help Indian organizations operationalize obligations such as consent management, data principal rights, DPIAs, and lawful processing.

* Common Control Framework (CCF)

With CCF, responses from previously completed assessments are auto-filled across templates with similar questions, reducing redundancy and supporting compliance across jurisdictions. Users can also manually adjust imported responses where necessary, ensuring both consistency and flexibility. This helps business owners avoid repetitive work and saves significant time by consolidating similar controls across multiple regulations.

* AI Governance Capabilities

* Data Lineage: Track and monitor the flow of sensitive data across systems to ensure governance and accountability.

* Sensitive Data Monitoring for AI: Detects and manages sensitive data used in AI processes, minimizing risks of non-compliance or misuse.

* Revamped Compliance Dashboard

A completely redesigned dashboard delivers real-time visibility into compliance by framework, risk levels, and assessment stages. The enhanced interface provides detailed insights at both the departmental and user levels, representing a significant upgrade from version 3.0.

* Template Gallery and Global Question Library

Privacy Automation introduces an improved template gallery with a premium template upload feature and a Global Question Library in TurtleShield 4.0 version. Users can import questions across multiple assessments, ensuring consistency and efficiency. Questions can also be filtered by template or type for better user experience.

* Integrated training for Privacy champions and Privacy officers

* Training for business owners for understanding PIA/DPIAs.

Data Discovery Enhancements/ New Features

Ardent Privacy has enhanced its Data Discovery solution with connector creation, multi-profiles, and custom data recognizers for tagging sensitive or business-specific data.

* Bring your own recognizer / organization specific data element scanning capabilities - Scan organization-specific data elements for precise and context-aware discovery.

* Profiling Feature - Allows organizations to map, classify, and understand data across multiple systems efficiently.

* Connector Creation & Multi-Profiles - Users can create connectors with multiple profiles, including Custom Profiles, Compliance Profiles, Country Profiles, and Custom Data Recognizers, enabling precise and context-aware data discovery.

* Custom Tagging & Data Recognizers - Custom profiles and recognizers allow tagging of sensitive or business-specific data, ensuring compliance with diverse regulatory frameworks and internal policies.

These capabilities provide organizations with enhanced visibility and control over their data assets.

About Ardent Privacy -

Ardent's mission is to help enterprises implement meaningful Privacy, Security and AI Governance programs aligned to their business mission, building trust and protecting data assets. Ardent's technology "TurtleShield" is a holistic software platform that empowers enterprise security, legal, and data teams to implement and manage data privacy within the organizations with rapid data asset visibility and actions to enable privacy compliance, govern AI risk, meaningful data protection, and reduce cost of compliance and data breaches. Our unique and patented ML/AI-powered technology helps organizations comply with evolving privacy and AI regulations and accelerates adoption of AI technologies. Ardent offers a low code platform to automate Privacy & AI governance, rapid data discovery of data assets and consent management with regional focus for global regulations.

LinkedIn page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ardent-privacy

Website: https://www.ardentprivacy.ai/

