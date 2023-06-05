ATK

New Delhi [India], June 5: NFTs have been in and out of popularity over the last few years. Some collections have blown the internet, hitting mainstream headlines and causing a stir - I hope you haven't forgotten Madonna's 'Mother of Creation' Collection with Beeple. However, they've also experienced dips in popularity, quietly existing in the background of Web3 while other announcements and projects take center stage.

Pudgy Penguins have brought the attention right back to NFTs this month, finally finding a way to get digital artwork into the mainstream. Meanwhile, Caged Beasts (BEASTS), a popular new presale, announces a future NFT collection potentially rivaling the likes of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

What Makes Pudgy Penguins So Special?

This week, the NFT world exploded with Pudgy Penguins. The project launched physical toys on Amazon and sold USD 500,000 worth of toys within 48 hours of launch. They hit the No.1 toy in several categories and increased their NFT floor price by 33 per cent from 4.5ETH to 6ETH. So, what made them so popular?

In short, they made people money. A person can buy a Pudgy Toy from Amazon, scan the unique QR code or 'birth certificate,' and get redirected to the Pudgy World online clubhouse. From here, they can open trait boxes specific to their Pudgy Toy purchase and then buy, sell, or collect traits for their penguins. On top of this, any Pudgy Penguin NFT owner of the physical toy sold gets a percentage of the sales!

The project isn't stopping there, Amazon is just the beginning. Pudgy Penguins have a roadmap in place to launch their product globally, hitting stores like Walmart later this year. They've also kept very quiet on their Instagram account, holding back from announcing the physical toys to their 547,000 followers - for now. This project has shown the longevity and potentially huge returns available in the NFT space.

Could Caged Beasts Overtake Bored Ape Yacht Club?

Created by Yugo Labs, Bored Ape Yacht Club is arguably the most famous NFT collection on the market. Celebrities from Gwyneth Paltrow to Post Malone and Kevin Hart own these digital pieces. The most expensive BAYC to ever sell went for an astonishing USD 3.4 million on Sotheby's Metaverse marketplace. However, a new project has arrived on the scene, promising something unique, engaging, and potentially lucrative.

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is a new presale project causing quite a stir. With rebellion at its heart, this coin is promising to dethrone centralized banking, paving the way for decentralized finance to hit the mainstream.

The project's story arc follows as RABBIT 4001 injects 'caged beasts' with mutagens at each stage of the presale until they're strong enough to break free from the 'cage' of traditional banking. Caged Beasts (BEASTS) has announced an NFT launch in their roadmap. Considering the trendy art style of the project, as well as its rebellious pledge, this NFT collection is likely to impress the digital art world - overtaking Pudgy Penguins and potentially reaching the heights of BAYC.

