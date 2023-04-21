New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI/SRV): With towering buildings, bustling crowds, and the vibrant energy of urban life, cityscape-themed paintings offer an immersive experience of the cityscape without physically entering it. Renowned artist Arpan Bhowmik's exhibition "Memories in Monochrome," currently on display at the prestigious Jehangir Art Gallery in Mumbai, presents his unique interpretation of the familiar cityscapes of two iconic cities, Mumbai and Kolkata. Through his monochromatic works with carefully placed splashes of color, the artist delves into the fading culture of the city, capturing its true essence and gritty beauty. The exhibition will run until 24th April at Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai.

Artist Arpan Bhowmik shares, "The aim of the show is to preserve the culturally rich environment and heritage for the next generation. Due to development, many historical and iconic structures are disappearing into the sea with the advent of high rises and modern infrastructure and the younger generation is being deprived of their visual grandeur. "

Also Read | EasyJet Flight Pilot Falls Ill Mid-Air on London-Agadir Forcing Aircraft To Make Emergency Landing in Portugal.

Realism and romance of the city have an interesting interaction which Arpan Bhowmik brings out through his show "Memories in Monochrome". The artist has portrayed the old icons in colour and the new in greyscale. He reintroduces colour into the busy monochromatic cityscape while being inquisitive about the effects of time on one's social environment. The minute details like the colour of the typical yellow taxi in Kolkata to the hustle and bustle of Mumbai have been captured wonderfully by the artist.

The art show will showcase around twenty works in painting and painted fiberglass sculptures highlighting how changing times bring along changing landscapes and visuals, but there will always be icons associated with certain cities and places. Paintings like The BMC Building in Mumbai or the Yellow Taxi of Kolkata are two such examples of artworks made by Arpan Bhowmik where the spotlight is on the Yellow Ambassador car which has stopped being produced and the story of BMC building in Mumbai standing the test of time.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks MI to Beat PBKS in IPL 2023 Match 31.

Artist Arpan Bhowmik began his artistic career after he joined the Government College of Art under Calcutta University for a BA degree. It took him six months to prepare for the entrance exam when he was pursuing a programme at the Indian Art College under Rabindra Bharati at Dumdum. Arpan Bhowmik (b. 1977) has been in love with realism and romance of Kolkata since the time he has been 5 years of age. He has won several awards like Governors Award in Annual Exhibition of Govt. College of Art & Craft, Calcutta, for best watercolour in 1998, Governors Award (Gold Medal) & Academy Award in All India Annual Exhibition of Academy of Fine Arts, Calcutta, for best Exhibition, 1999 and many more. Arpan Bhowmik's paintings have a tranquil quality which is hard to miss in his portrayals of a misty morning or a rainy day in the city. The darkness of the night or the pungency of the afternoon sun are also important features that help him in his cause to explore the city through his art. The weather and the time of day are all very visible subjects in his works. They evoke the sense of romance of an old city with its past set in stone.

Art has become increasingly important to us, whether through culinary experiences, fashion or colourful graffiti and murals splashed on walls. Easel Stories began its journey by locating inspiration in corners of cities across the world.

Founded in 2015 with the objective of taking talent deprived of opportunities to the world, Easel Stories connects emerging artists with audiences. We foster their creativity and make their artworks available to collectors, patrons, and art enthusiasts who, like us, love experimenting and adding diversity to their art collections.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)