Mumbai, April 21: An easyJet flight that took off from Gatwick Airport in England was forced to make an emergency landing in Portugal as the pilot fell ill. The aircraft had to make a 500-mile detour to return to the land safely. The plane that was packed with around 100 passengers took off from the airport at around 6.30 am on Friday, April 21, for Agadir in Morocco. The flight was scheduled to arrive in Morroco at 9.25 am local time.

According to a report published by The Sun, the Airbus A320, with around 100 people on board, made an unscheduled stop following the mid-air incident. The flight diversion was the result of the pilot suffering an "indisposition," the media outlet reported. As per the reports, the co-pilot took over the plane and landed safely in Portugal's Faro as a 'red alert' was activated after the pilot reportedly fell inside the cockpit. Cobra Onboard Plane! South African Pilot Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Deadly Snake Shows Up in Cockpit Mid-Flight.

Due to the emergency situation, it is unclear what time the passengers will make it to Morocco. There is also uncertainty over how easyJet is planning to get the flyers to their destination. The reports could not confirm whether the pilot was taken to the hospital or if he was in a suitable condition to fly the plane. Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Cuba’s Havana After Engine Trouble, Video Shows Cabin Filled With Smoke and Terrified Passengers.

In another forced landing incident, a Jet2 flight had to make an emergency landing after claims that a 55-year-old man urinated in front of kids on the plane. The Glasgow to Tenerife flight touched grounds in Faro, Portugal, so that the plane could be cleaned. The airline has banned the man from flying on their aircraft for life and has warned him of a potential 'five figure' fine, GlasgowLive reported.

