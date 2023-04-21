Resurgent Mumbai Indians (MI) cross swords with the inconsistent Punjab Kings in the match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on April 22, 2023, Saturday. Before the match between Mumbai and Punjab gets underway, let us look how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. IPL 2023: 'It Was Like Winning My First Test', Says Sourav Ganguly After Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders to Secure Their 1st Win of The Season.

On one hand, Mumbai Indians are coming into the match after registering a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and with this win, they have secured their third win of the tournament. The team is currently placed in the sixth position after winning three games out of the five matches that they played. After a shaky start, Rohit Sharma’s unit has finally found their groove and won three consecutive games in a row in a bid to fight for the top four places. The batters, especially captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and, Ishan Kishan are finally starting to come back to form. With the resurgence of all-rounder, Cameron Green, the unit seems to have finally found its x-factor.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are heading into the clash after a disappointing loss against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Despite starting their campaign with a win, Punjab have faltered after that as they lost three of their last four matches. However, with Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh at the charge of their bowling department this team can destroy any batting line-up provided if they perform at their best. Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians Captain, Joins JioCinema As Brand Ambassador of IPL 2023.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Mumbai and Punjab, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between MI and PBKS, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Mumbai and Punjab is Punjab.

Google Win Probability for IPL 2023 match between MI and PBKS. (Source:Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Mumbai Indians side are the favourites with 55% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their wins in their last matches. The prediction further states that Punjab got 45% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Punjab may go on to beat Mumbai, provided if Punjab put up their best performance.

