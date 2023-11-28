NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 28: Aliaxis, a world leader enabling access to water and energy through inventive fluid management solutions, welcomes Arvind Chandra to the Executive Committee. As the new Divisional CEO of Aliaxis India (Ashirvad Pipes), he will report directly to Eric Olsen, Chief Executive Officer.

Eric Olsen, Aliaxis CEO said, "We are excited for this next chapter of our Indian business under the dynamic leadership of Arvind Chandra. Arvind brings an impressive 30-year global track record driving growth and profitability in a wide range of industries. India is a high-growth market for Aliaxis for the years to come and Arvind will help bring our Indian operations to the next level."

Arvind Chandra, Divisional CEO Aliaxis India, commented, "I am thrilled to join Aliaxis to address India's pressing water challenges. Together with the Ashirvad team, we will drive growth with a strong focus on both sustainability and innovation, as we deliver a high-quality range of solutions that our customers expect."

Arvind Chandra joins Aliaxis from his prior role at Minda Corporation (NSE:MINDACORP) as CEO of their largest business vertical in the automotive sector. During his tenure, the company registered a 400+% stock price gain with significant top line and bottom-line growth.

He brings 30+ years' work experience across 8 countries, 4 continents and multiple functions of strategy, marketing, sales, R&D, manufacturing, quality plus P&L at various top technology companies such as Toyota, ZF-Wabco, Borg Warner-Phinia, Forvia and others leading various transformation projects. He has also consulted extensively during this period in both B2B and B2C environments.

Arvind holds a BS degree in chemical engineering from the University of Mumbai, a MS degree in industrial engineering from Oklahoma State University, and an MBA from the University of Michigan, USA.

Ashirvad Pipes, an Aliaxis group company, is India's leading provider of advanced plastic piping systems for residential, commercial, infrastructure, industrial, and agricultural use. The world's largest manufacturer of CPVC and uPVC pipes and fittings, Ashirvad has grown into a global, integrated 'Tank to Tap' provider of comprehensive water management solutions, exporting to over 30 countries. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company's 5000-strong team spans sales, manufacturing, and distribution facilities. Its state-of-the-art Research and Technology Center in Bangalore is one of three such facilities in Aliaxis globally.

Aliaxis is a global leader in advanced piping systems for building, infrastructure, industrial and agriculture applications. The company provides communities around the world with sustainable innovative solutions for water and energy, leading the industry in a way that anticipates the rapidly evolving needs of its customers and of society. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, Aliaxis is present in over 40 countries with over 15,000 employees.

