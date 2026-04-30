Florida Shocker: Santa Claus Volunteer Arrested Over Alleged Attempt To Meet 13-Year-Old for S*x

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A Florida man known for playing Santa Claus at local Christmas events has been arrested in a human‑trafficking‑related prostitution sting in which he allegedly tried to arrange to meet a 13‑year‑old girl for s*x, according to an arrest affidavit and court records. Thomas Allen Hicks, 68, is charged with engaging in human trafficking services and three other counts after responding to an online ad that was part of an undercover operation run by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities in Polk County, Fla., say Hicks was caught in a prostitution‑site sting set up to curb demand for paid s*x, and that his alleged attempt to pay for time with a child has drawn national attention because of his longtime Santa role in community holiday events. Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims.

Florida Man Known As Local Santa Arrested in Alleged Child S*x Sting

Police created an ad on a prostitution website and posted it as part of an undercover operation, the arrest affidavit states. The ad used an edited photo of a woman made to appear younger, and it was presented as an offer involving a 13‑year‑old girl, authorities told PEOPLE, which obtained the affidavit.

Hicks allegedly responded to that ad and began communicating with an undercover sheriff’s deputy posing as the father advertising his 13‑year‑old daughter for s*x. The affidavit says Hicks wrote, “Wow, I didn’t know she was so young,” after being told the girl was 13. US: Amanda Leigh Fourez Pleads Guilty to Distributing S*xual Animal Crush Videos.

During the alleged conversation, Hicks reportedly asked several times whether the ad was a setup, but he still agreed to pay 200 dollars for an hour with the fictitious girl, according to the affidavit. When police later arrested Hicks, they say they found 382 dollars in his wallet, including two 100‑dollar bills.

Asked about the arrangement after his arrest, Hicks allegedly acknowledged that he knew the ad was for a 13‑year‑old and that he should not have continued contact, the affidavit states. It adds that Hicks told officers he was not sure if he would have followed through with s*x had the girl been real.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (People), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 09:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).