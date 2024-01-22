Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 22 (ANI): As Ayodhya celebrated the long-awaited return of Shri Ram Lalla to joyous chants and drumrolls, billionaire industrialist and the chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, took to his social media handle on X to announce a significant initiative.

In his post, Adani expressed his belief in the potential of India's culture and traditions to illuminate the world.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal on Netflix, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur on ZEE5, and Ahn Bo-Hyun’s Flex X Cop on Disney+ Hotstar & More.

"India's culture and traditions have the potential to brighten the world. Following the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', it is necessary to promote the study of Indian culture, languages, and literature i.e. 'Indology'. With this objective, Adani Group has decided to sponsor 14 students to pursue PhD in Indology on the auspicious occasion of the consecration of Ayodhya Ram Temple. This will give global recognition to India's soft power and Indology," Adani posted from his X handle.

The Adani Group's initiative aims at supporting the academic pursuit of Indian culture, fostering a deeper understanding of its rich heritage.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion 9i AI-Tuned Gaming Laptop Launched in India: Check Price and Specifications.

By sponsoring 14 students for doctoral studies in Indology, the group seeks to contribute to the global recognition of India's soft power and the significance of its cultural legacy.

Indology, which involves the study of Indian culture, languages, and literature, holds the key to unravelling the depths of India's historical and philosophical contributions to the world.

By investing in the education of scholars in this field, the Adani Group aligns itself with the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' emphasizing the interconnectedness of the global community.

This philanthropic gesture by the Adani Group not only supports academic excellence but also showcases the commitment of corporate entities to contribute to the preservation and propagation of India's cultural heritage.

As the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Temple unfolds, this initiative is a testament to the enduring influence of Indian traditions and the concerted efforts to promote and preserve them on a global stage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)