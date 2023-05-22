New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI/SRV): Ashish Janiani, a 26+ countries certified PRISM practitioner and Transformation Coach of the Year-2021 is set to launch a highly anticipated book, The Truth Series: The Rich Ranger. Just like his training approach, this book is a game-changer for those seeking financial success and personal growth.

Ashish's expertise in sales, leadership, and entrepreneurship shines through the pages as he guides readers through his proven methods for taking control of their lives and achieving success without excuses.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Jimny To Launch in June; Here's Complete Details on Launch Date, Powertrain, Variants, Features, Rivals and More.

This launch marks a major milestone for Ashish and we can't wait for readers to experience the value and insight that The Truth Series: The Rich Ranger has to offer. The Truth Series: The Rich Ranger written by Ashish Janiani is launching across 193 countries in July 2023.

Ashish started MotivationalDiaries.com and SalesDiaries from scratch and has expanded it to 8 countries, mainly, US, UK, Europe, Australia, UAE, Singapore, South Africa and India.

Also Read | GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Last 3 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Encounters!.

Ashish has directly worked with 150+ CXOs including Fortune 500 companies like the Tata Group, Hindustan Petroleum, Adani Group, Lodha Group, Raheja Group, and The Wadia Group. With a reach of over 30,000 people, Ashish has conducted more than 2,500 training sessions across eight countries, specializing in coaching CEOs of companies ranging from $1 million to $100 million in size.

However, his journey to success was not an easy one. For the first 16 years of life, Ashish was sick. He used to wet his bed and was diagnosed with asthma, making it difficult for him to walk. He also had sinusitis and had a severe allergy to dust, which made his nose bleed. At 16, he decided to take control. Battling chickenpox, he appeared for his SAT and secured a 70% scholarship to study in the US.

Life in college was lonely as the only Indian student. After graduation in 2008, Ashish faced unemployment in a struggling economy. After three months of fruitless efforts, he found a job, but his first paycheck bounced turning out to be a scam, leaving him with just $35.

At just 21 years old, Ashish found himself alone in a foreign land with no money, no friends, no family and no job. He went to his landlord, requested an additional 15 days and started applying to every job under the sun. And finally, after 200 applications in 2 days, he landed a job as a door-to-door salesman.

Now, this job was not for the faint-hearted. He was paid on a pure 28% commission basis, with no fixed salary. He had to knock on 60 doors every day and sell business supplies without any prior appointments. Ashish faced several rejections, but he never gave up. He became one of the top 10 salespeople out of 6000.

He decided to return to India. He didn't want to waste time on an MBA. Instead, he took his papers out of the slow and overrated green card process and started working at a salary of Rs. 18,000 a month. He went from making Rs. 3 lakh ($3700 approx) a month in the valley to Rs. 18,000 ($220 approx) a month.

He went into technology sales where he worked with Divyank and Bhavin Turakhia (2nd youngest Billionaires of India ever) selling to US clients. Then he started his cafe, which was his first business, delivering premium coffee to cooperates. This was before Swiggy and Zomato delivered. However, he realized that he didn't want to sell food and decided to shut down the business.

Failures at network marketing and shutting his coffee delivery cafe, he was left with Rs. 6000 in his bank account and a Rs. 55,000 credit loan at the age of 28. Feeling depressed and unmotivated, Ashish sat at an ocean front for 3 hours because he could not make sense of his life.

He was someone with 10 years of experience, amazing academics, and amazing credibility. That's when he thought of starting MotivationalDiaries, where he can share his experiences with people and help them while helping himself in the process. Today, he is known as the Zig Ziglar of India, coaching and transforming sales professionals with boundless energy and expertise.

Additionally, after 17 years of continuous workouts, Ashish is a walking example of extreme mental, emotional and physical fitness. He hasn't suffered any health issues and not taken a day off from work, except 4 days, in the last 17 years.

To find the truth behind how Ashish came out from darkness to light and how he continues to hustle as an example even today, pickup the book in July The Truth Series: The Rich Ranger

For more information about Ashish Janiani, please visit:

https://www.salesdiaries.com/

https://motivationaldiaries.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/in/ashishjaniani

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)